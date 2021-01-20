Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts takes its 2021 Heritage Fest online

In 2021, considering the limitations due to the coronavirus crisis, massive cultural events have had to reinvent themselves to survive, and the Heritage Fest of the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is no exception.

Heritage fests are annual events held across the U.S. to celebrate Black History Month. In Miami, the celebration takes place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. This year, to meet the protocols of the health emergency the celebration will include multidisciplinary events presented in-person and virtually.

It will also be held in two days to avoid crowds.

The live events at the Arsht Center will maintain the normative social distance and be conducted in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines. Participants will be able to request and reserve their tickets digitally, have tests done and undergo temperature checks before entering the events, and must always wear masks. In addition, the seats for the performances will have a maximum of four people per table.

New Orleans jazz legends such as Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Florida-based R&B and soul artist Keba & The Usual Suspects are some of the guests for this year's live version of the festival.

The online version will feature award-winning academic and documentary filmmaker Omilani Alarcon, as well as the performer and cultural curator Deborah Magdalena. They are just some of the icons that have confirmed their participation.

The virtual festival is meant to be an event to enjoy with the family, where you can learn new recipes, hear about Miami's pan-African history and even take a virtual tour of the Wynwood murals, all from the comfort and safety of your own home.

The event will be broadcast live on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. on the Arsht Center's YouTube channel and Facebook page. It intends to celebrate the contribution of the Afro-descendant community in the United States, not only in music as it is already recognized, but in general towards the cultural construction of the country.