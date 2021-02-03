Advertisement

'Mi nueva religión': Finding other vectors for jazz

The strong and original point of the album is therefore in the search for a Latino tone, sometimes close to pop. PHOTOGRAPHY: Mar Fayos.

The strong point of the album is in its search for a Latino tone, sometimes close to pop. Photo: Mar Fayos.

'Mi nueva religión': Finding other vectors for jazz

Vocalist Mar Fayos presents her debut album in the form of sensitive, Hispanic jazz.

by Albert Gomez
 02/03/2021 - 07:14
in
The strong and original point of the album is therefore in the search for a Latino tone, sometimes close to pop. PHOTOGRAPHY: Mar Fayos.
The strong and original point of the album is therefore in the search for a Latino tone, sometimes close to pop. PHOTOGRAPHY: Mar Fayos.

By Albert Gomez
February 03, 2021

Jazz can express itself in different vectors and some of its greatest hits revolve around virtuoso instrumentalists that know how to exorcise melodies to cut the of emotions the genre allows.

Vocalist Mar Fayos, however, decides to adhere to the oral experimentation whose reminiscences are just as classic, trying to dye it with Mediterranean and Latino pop influences in her first album.

The artist took advantage of her confinement in Spain to launch a patronage campaign to finance "the kind of record she wanted to make." Her purpose was to launch a positive message and from the first song, it is fully loaded with positivity and tips for overcoming.

The tracks explore personal challenges, her path and the pillars to build self-esteem and project Fayos as an artist and illusion to convey her subjectivity. The strong point of the album is in the personality of the jazz lyrics in Spanish, although there is also a song in English, and a search for a Latin timbre that flirts with pop.

Melody, harmony and rhythm work organically, setting the stage for what she intended to do in collaboration with Brazilian composer, Toninho Horta, the recently-deceased Mexican composer, Armando Manzanero, bassist Oscar Stagnaro and back up vocals from vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater (Just Family, Bad for me). Production and guitars were provided by Catalans Oriol Padrós, also on guitar, and Pontevedra Gabriel, pianist.

The album is available on digital platforms and Maya says she sought to "honor each genre with respect" on the album. Her background includes a degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston and several jazz-related scholarships, as well as residencies with five-time Grammy-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez.

He currently works and studies between Berklee and Barcelona, which is e a good metaphor to sum up the way the album travels and brings intercontinental Hispanic elements to jazz tunes.

For the moment, Mi nueva religión is a debut of jazz fusion without a label, there are not many of its style in Spanish territory, but Fayos' work seems to contain the ingredients to continue vaulting herself to new international scales.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
jazz
jazz fusión
cantantes españoles

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Recent perfomances have achieved stratospheric numbers in pandemic times. PHOTO: NPR
Spectacular music programs to tune in to for Black History Month
Federico Uribe, born in 1962, is a Colombian artist living in Miami, Florida. PHOTOGRAPHY: Federico Uribe's Facebook page.
Meet Federico Uribe, the sculptor collaborating with Maluma
Isaac Torres is only seventeen years old and has been practicing to be a great Latino music star since he was four years old. PHOTOGRAPHY: AlDíaNews.
Isaac Torres' journey to success is built on perseverance and faith
Wendy Carlos. Photo: Fotogramas
The 'Shining' of Wendy Carlos
AL DIA News
AL DIA News