'Mi nueva religión': Finding other vectors for jazz

Jazz can express itself in different vectors and some of its greatest hits revolve around virtuoso instrumentalists that know how to exorcise melodies to cut the of emotions the genre allows.

Vocalist Mar Fayos, however, decides to adhere to the oral experimentation whose reminiscences are just as classic, trying to dye it with Mediterranean and Latino pop influences in her first album.

The artist took advantage of her confinement in Spain to launch a patronage campaign to finance "the kind of record she wanted to make." Her purpose was to launch a positive message and from the first song, it is fully loaded with positivity and tips for overcoming.

The tracks explore personal challenges, her path and the pillars to build self-esteem and project Fayos as an artist and illusion to convey her subjectivity. The strong point of the album is in the personality of the jazz lyrics in Spanish, although there is also a song in English, and a search for a Latin timbre that flirts with pop.

Melody, harmony and rhythm work organically, setting the stage for what she intended to do in collaboration with Brazilian composer, Toninho Horta, the recently-deceased Mexican composer, Armando Manzanero, bassist Oscar Stagnaro and back up vocals from vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater (Just Family, Bad for me). Production and guitars were provided by Catalans Oriol Padrós, also on guitar, and Pontevedra Gabriel, pianist.

The album is available on digital platforms and Maya says she sought to "honor each genre with respect" on the album. Her background includes a degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston and several jazz-related scholarships, as well as residencies with five-time Grammy-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez.

He currently works and studies between Berklee and Barcelona, which is e a good metaphor to sum up the way the album travels and brings intercontinental Hispanic elements to jazz tunes.

For the moment, Mi nueva religión is a debut of jazz fusion without a label, there are not many of its style in Spanish territory, but Fayos' work seems to contain the ingredients to continue vaulting herself to new international scales.