‘Messiah: The Resurrection,’ documentary about Latin trapero's journey, featured at 10th Annual Georgia Latino International Film Festival

Messiah is a Dominican Republic-born trap artist who was raised in Harlem, New York City.

In late June of this year, his very own mini-documentary hit YouTube. The documentary, Messiah: The Resurrection, looks at Messiah’s artistic trajectory and personal journey.

The documentary recently caught the attention of the Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF).

GALIFF ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 this year. The documentary was screened on Oct. 2, 2021 at Areu Brother Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Music was my way of expressing my emotions, and music was my way of getting the attention I never really got,” said Messiah in the documentary when asked about his music.

The documentary also details some of his shortcomings and hardships during the past year.

In Messiah: The Resurrection, the artist shares that 2020 “took a toll” on him, and that he felt like a “ticking time bomb.”

Messiah: The Resurrection was filmed by two-time Emmy nominated director Andres Rivera.

Rivera is a documentarian who has worked with Anuel AA, Karol G, Residente, and Manuel Turizo in the past.

Last month, Messiah released “Miami,” his first drill song, produced by Zeferiah.

Messiah has been releasing music for the better part of the past 10 years, including multiple projects and albums throughout the years.

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival is an arts nonprofit event presented by Univision and the Motion Picture Association.

The nonprofit's mission is to “build awareness of independent films and film as an art form; provide educational opportunities for students and Georgia Latino filmmakers; and create opportunities for the Georgia communities to experience high-quality Latino films.”

The program seeks to mark change and eliminate barriers and stereotypical portrayal in film.