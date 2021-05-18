Messiah regains Latin trap podium with "Millonario"

If I was a millionaire... I'd still lack the attitude to make Latin trap tracks.

Messiah makes a triumphant return with the official remix of the hit single "Millonario" with global superstars Nicky Jam and Ozuna, via GStarr Entertainment, after an obligatory three-year musical hiatus that involved dealing with emotional and economic hardships.

With this remix Messiah continues to gain massive support from his native country, who despite the time elapsed continue to consider him as one of the most appreciated rappers in the Dominican Republic for being one of the pioneers of the Latin Trap genre.

"I recorded this remix in Nicky Jam's studio in Miami and composed it with Julian Turizo. Slow Mike produced the song. For me it's a great honor to have Ozuna and Nicky on the remix, I hope you like it, AY!" says Messiah about the collaboration.

The images of the song's video were filmed in Miami by famed director Fernando Lugo, known for his work with Bad Bunny, Cardi B and J Balvin.

The clarity, tones and brilliance of the scenes take us through a dream Messiah contemplates about becoming a millionaire for a day, a dream that turns into the projection of major block parties and holidays.

A must-take break

Messiah's return also comes with a vulnerable and emotional interview with his mentor and colleague Nicky Jam for his hit YouTube series The Rock Star Show. In the interview he talks about the highs and lows he faced as a man and artist after achieving great success in his career, from working with artists like Cardi B and touring the world with his music to losing his father and his wealth.

A pause that apparently became necessary despite the cross-border triumph of some of his songs that imported the Harlem style on a global scale, opening the door to future stars of urban music but also exposing himself in new ways.

"Not all artists are lucky enough to say that they are considered pioneers in a genre, precisely that is one of my greatest achievements. That recognition I will always carry close to my heart, it still gives me goosebumps."

His die-hard fans are very appreciative of this return, knowing the essential role Messiah played in the Latin music scene at the beginning of the decade, and are looking forward to a return with similar strength to deliver great songs in the future.