Marília Mendonça, Brazilian artist, dies in plane crash

Marília Mendonça, Brazilian singer.

The 26-year-old singer died in the company of the other passengers. Photo: @rebanhodamm

Social networks have been filled with messages from fans of the artist who lament the tragic and prompt death of the artist.

by Manuel Herrera
 11/06/2021 - 00:46
in
By Manuel Herrera
November 06, 2021

Marília Mendonça, a 26-year-old popular Brazilian artist, died after the aircraft on which she was flying crashed ashore.

The singer was in the company of her producer Henrique Ribeiro and her uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias, who, like the pilot and co-pilot, died in the accident.

According to the information recently edited on Wikipedia, Marília, born on July 22 1995, was popularly known as the "Queen of Sofrência", a great interpreter of Sertaneja music, a pop style that had its origins in the interior of south-central Brazil in the decade of 1920.

Although she was born in the municipality of Cristianópolis, 90 kilometers from the capital of the state of Goiás, the singer grew up in Goiânia and became involved with the world of music in the church she attended, starting when she was twelve years old.

The accident involving the plane, a twin-engine Beech Aircraft from the aviation company PEC Tai Aéreo, occurred in the state of Minas Gerais. According to the National Civil Aviation Administration of Brazil, ANAC, the plane was in good condition and had all the permits to offer its services.

Minutes before the accident, the singer, already on board the aircraft, published a video on her social networks joking with some typical foods. She also published photos alluding to her upcoming presentations with the caption: "Weekend of concerts in Minas Gerais”

 

