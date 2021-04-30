The Marías preview their comeback with "Hush"

The Marias' Instagram account was on fire amidst hearts of impatience with the announcement in the form of a just over a minute trailer for their upcoming album, their first full-length debut called Cinema.

Artists like Buscabulla or C. Tangana joined the messages of the followers of this band that conquered audiences with indie and soul in 2017.

Today, Friday, they release the first advance, the song "Hush" which adds to their particular mix some disco touches along with the nostalgic voice of Maria. The album will be produced by Josh Conway on June 25.

This way they prepare the taste of the audience for Cinema, the album they devoted to during 2020 and quarantine, which is still in post-production and of which we have been able to appreciate the desert landscapes of the video.

"We dedicated our whole lives to this album and we were completely devoted. This album is a direct reflection of Josh and I at this point in time, and our experience so far. I think this album has been living between us for a long time, waiting for the moment to come out. We want this album to be an experience for the listeners, an out of this world paradise. I want you to listen to this album, imagine the world and the scene in your head and feel it for yourself. To be honest, the whole album is just a feeling," the vocalist added about the album.

Love at first sight

The band The Marías is made up of Maria Real, of Puerto Rican descent and raised in Atlanta, and Josh Conway, a Los Angeles native. They won over the more indie crowd in 2017 and 2018 with their EPs titled Superclean vol. 1 and vol. 2 with a very defined style over nostalgic soul with psychedelic and jazz influences.

Drawing inspiration from both their very diverse backgrounds and the intimacy of their mystical Hollywood Hills commune, Josh and Maria write, record and produce within the walls of their own home with their dog, Lucy.

In their live show, with Maria on lead vocals and Josh on drums, the pair is accompanied by their closest friends. On guitar is Jesse Perlman, born and raised in Los Angeles, with "tones that can melt steel," say his bandmates. On keys they have Edward James. And on trumpet there is Gabe Steiner.