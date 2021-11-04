The Marías cover Bad Bunny on new two-song Spotify Singles session

Throughout 2021, whenever it appeared The Marías had added the finishing touches to their very active year, the band returned with more music for fans.

After releasing their debut album earlier this year, the Los Angeles band did not slow down.

Following a remix of Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto,” a remix of Claud’s “In Or In-Between,” a remix of their song “Hush” with Still Woozy, and numerous performances and music videos, The Marías have returned once again.

Taking their music to many significant stages this year, the band performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, had their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and performed on Press Play At Home all within this past September and October.

This time, the alt-pop band released a two-song Spotify Singles session featuring a more down-tempo take on their song “Hush,” and a cover of Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti.”

The new singles place a focus on percussion with influences such as R&B, reggaeton, psychedelia, and rock.

Lead singer María shared some thoughts on the new releases:

"I’ve been a fan of reggaeton since I was little and listening to it is a nostalgic experience that takes me back to my beloved island of Puerto Rico. We wanted to explore those rhythms with this new take of ‘Hush’ and with the ‘DÁKITI’ cover,” she said.

In addition to music, The Marías have been working in other areas as well. The band recently collaborated with the Southern California tex-mex restaurant brand HomeState.

With HomeState, The Marías created their very own “Band Taco,” dubbed The María.

Proceeds will be put towards supporting Downtown Women’s Center, a Los Angeles based organization focused on serving and empowering women who are facing homelessness or who have in the past.

The organization provides meals, mental health and wellness resources, housing and vocation training.

HomeState began their “Band Taco” program in 2015, and has brought in hundreds of thousands in proceeds.

The program has worked with Vampire Weekend, Questlove, Chicano Batman, Khruangbin, and Sylvan Esso in addition to The Marías.

The Marías’ Spotify session is available now. The band will also be touring next year.