Mariacheño genius: The meteoric rise of Christian Nodal

AL DIA News
Nodal's fusion of urban corridos appears month after month on the Billboard chart.

by Albert Gomez
 01/20/2021 - 07:16
in
"Dime como quieres" has achieved more than five thousand new reproductions in the last week PHOTOGRAPHY: Vevo
The song "Dime cómo quieres" by Christian Nodal alongside Ángela Aguilar has become the most-listened-to single in one week in the history of Mexico. The music video for the song was released in November of 2020 and already has over 192 million views on YouTube.

According to reports from El Heraldo de México, the song has achieved more than 5,000 listens in the last week, being also the most listened to in Chile, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Ecuador. It has also triumphed on social media platforms such as Tik Tok.

On Spotify, it entered several charts, especially on the radio.

Nodal has been a public figure since he was 17 years old, when he captivated audiences with Adiós Amor, a modern proposal of Mexican regional music, following the style of rancheras with appearances close to rappers and reggetoneros. Born in 1999 in Sonora, he learned early to play the trumpet and compose his own songs.

In 2019, he released his second album, Ahora, and introduced the world to the marriacheño sound — a mix between mariachi and norteño music and a fusion between corridos and urban music that catapulted him onto the Latin Billboard charts for months.

He then boosted his international recongnition with collaborations with David Bisball, Alejandro Fernández, and Pepe Aguilar.

Accumulating more than 10 million listeners per month and millions of followers, Nodal became a public figure to the point that his relationship with Belinda is part of gossip magazines' daily news cycle. 

The latest news on that front is speculation around a possible pregnancy.

2021 certifies his leadership as an artist representing Mexican regional music with six Premio lo Nuestro nominations, and as a singer-songwriter. His latest release, AYAYAY! continues to explore original sounds towards country, even recovering elements of spaghetti westerns for the music video.

That record also went big during his 22nd birthday on Jan. 11 as he initiated the viral #MariacheñoChallenge on his offical Tik Tok account. He challenged his fans to share videos using AYAYAY! as the backdrop.

It seems that the young genius does not leave a stone unturned and has intense career in regional fusion music ahead of him.

