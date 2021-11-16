Advertisement

Maná announces concert residency in Los Angeles 

The Mexican band Maná. Image from archive.

The Mexican band Maná. Photo: Maná

Maná announces concert residency in Los Angeles 

The legendary Mexican rock band, Maná, announced it will have a concert residency at The Forum in Los Angeles.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 11/16/2021 - 07:52
in
The Mexican band Maná. Image from archive.
The Mexican band Maná. Image from archive.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
November 16, 2021

The Mexican pop rock band Maná, announced its next concert residency at The Forum in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 15. The band said the real challenge will be to carry out these shows in a unique way in each performance.  

"We are very excited and very happy to be back, it's been over two years since we played our last show," the band said in a statement. 

The residency announced on Nov. 15 will begin next year with the first dates scheduled for March 18-19 and April 22-23, but the band did not rule out increasing dates if demand is there. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19, through Ticketmaster. 

The four-time Grammy and seven-time Latin Grammy winning band is committed to performing a different kind of show in every way.

"Los Angeles is like our second home after Guadalajara and that's basically where our career started, where the whole Spanish rock movement took off," said Alex González, the band's drummer in a virtual interview. 

With 35 years in music, the band has already broken records at The Forum with its seventh concert in a year, surpassing Kanye West and The Eagles.

"It will be fun, exciting and emotional because we don't know what the outcome will be. We're not thinking about breaking records, we're thinking 'we're going to play and play until people want to see us there,'" the band said. 

The residency will operate with two concerts a month with the option to add dates. So far, the band has confirmed that in addition to working on their staging, they are planning to have guest artists.

"We wanted to give the fans a very, very incredible experience and we want it to be something they will remember and treasure.... It's something we won't do again, it's a once in a lifetime experience," González added.

"I hope that Maná can be a band that follows in the footsteps of other famous and important bands like Aerosmith, they have been doing it all their lives, or U2 or the Stones. We have been rehearsing after a long time of not playing together and the amazing thing is that when we entered the rehearsal room the energy was incredible.... It's like they put the pause button on and took it off as if nothing had happened," they said.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
artistas mexicanos
Los Angeles

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Rafael Payare is a Venezuelan composer who performed for three nights last week in Philly. Photo: Daniel Knighton / Getty Images
Conductor Rafael Payare’s Philadelphia Orchestra debut
Photo: Edwina Hay, Instagram- @arenotphotos
Rehearsing Philadelphia embraces non-professional and beginner musicians for public orchestra
Nicki Nicole makes her first appearance on "El Hormiguero".
Nicki Nicole tries to teach Pablo Motos how to rap on 'El Hormiguero'
Flamenco concert. File image.
International Flamenco Day celebrations begin at SGAE
AL DIA News
AL DIA News