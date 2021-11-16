Maná announces concert residency in Los Angeles 

The Mexican pop rock band Maná, announced its next concert residency at The Forum in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 15. The band said the real challenge will be to carry out these shows in a unique way in each performance.

"We are very excited and very happy to be back, it's been over two years since we played our last show," the band said in a statement.

The residency announced on Nov. 15 will begin next year with the first dates scheduled for March 18-19 and April 22-23, but the band did not rule out increasing dates if demand is there. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19, through Ticketmaster.

The four-time Grammy and seven-time Latin Grammy winning band is committed to performing a different kind of show in every way.

"Los Angeles is like our second home after Guadalajara and that's basically where our career started, where the whole Spanish rock movement took off," said Alex González, the band's drummer in a virtual interview.

With 35 years in music, the band has already broken records at The Forum with its seventh concert in a year, surpassing Kanye West and The Eagles.

"It will be fun, exciting and emotional because we don't know what the outcome will be. We're not thinking about breaking records, we're thinking 'we're going to play and play until people want to see us there,'" the band said.

The residency will operate with two concerts a month with the option to add dates. So far, the band has confirmed that in addition to working on their staging, they are planning to have guest artists.

"We wanted to give the fans a very, very incredible experience and we want it to be something they will remember and treasure.... It's something we won't do again, it's a once in a lifetime experience," González added.

"I hope that Maná can be a band that follows in the footsteps of other famous and important bands like Aerosmith, they have been doing it all their lives, or U2 or the Stones. We have been rehearsing after a long time of not playing together and the amazing thing is that when we entered the rehearsal room the energy was incredible.... It's like they put the pause button on and took it off as if nothing had happened," they said.