Maluma wins Best Latin Artist at MTV Europe Music Awards 

The 28th edition of MTV's Europe Music Award (EMAs) took place last Sunday, Nov. 14, where Colombia's Maluma was crowned the “Best Latin Artist” of the year.

"This goes to Medellín, Colombia, which is no longer Pablo Escobar anymore, now it's 'Maluma, baby' and J Balvin," said the reggaetonero as he collected his award at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

During his speech, Maluma took the moment to thank his team and his mother. "Mom, I love you," he said in Spanish after declaring himself proud to be Latino. But he also took the opportunity to explain his journey, "it's been hard to get here," he said, happy with his award.

The ceremony also saw the premiere of his new song "Mama Tetema," a remix of the song "Tetema," by Rayvanny, an Afro-pop exponent that collaborated on the remix. Maluma now rides the wave of success and the Afro-pop boom worldwide.

In the “Best Latin Artist” category, Maluma competed against Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro and Shakira.

At the awards ceremony, other Latin musicians were honored by region just prior to the MTV EMAs gala. Alemán won the award for Best Latin Artist in North America; Tini won Best Latin Artist in South America; Sebastián Yatra won Best Latin Artist in Central America; and Manu Gavassi won Best Brazilian Artist.