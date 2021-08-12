Maluma will have his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds

Maluma, one of Colombia's most prominent figures of the urban genre worldwide, joins the list of artists that will be part of the Madame Tussauds museum in 2022. The composer who has already won 95 music awards throughout his career will now be immortalized with a wax statue in the renowned Orlando museum.

A team of 20 professionals has been working for several months to obtain the exact singer's body and face measures in order to create his replica. In the London studio they are working on making the color of Maluma's eyes, hair and skin as close as possible to reality. This team of artists will need almost six months to create this wax figure that will be part of the exhibition next year.

"I'm a big dreamer. I remember when I was in high school saying I wanted to be here, in the museum, and it's all happening. Nothing is too big for this to happen," said the 'Hawaii' performer.

Other Latinos at Madame Tussauds

In addition to Maluma, there are many other Latino artists who have been immortalized in wax figures inside the different venues of this museum.

The wax figure of the queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla, was presented on August 31, 2016 at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood museum. It was a very emotional event, where the Quintanilla family and her husband, guitarist Chris Perez, were present.

Ricky Martin unveiled his wax figure at the Las Vegas museum on November 19, 2014. The statue of the Puerto Rican singer is currently at the Madame Tussauds museum in Orlando.

In 2013, Colombian actress Sofia Vergara presented her two wax figures, one is in Las Vegas and the other in New York. Sofia also has a third replica in the Orlando museum.

The Madame Tussauds museum, headquartered in London, has the largest collection of celebrity wax figures in the world and also has centers in New York, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Amsterdam and Berlin.