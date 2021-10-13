Maluma and Madonna grace the cover of Rolling Stone

Maluma and Madonna have teamed up again for a collaboration with Rolling Stone magazine, in which they are the protagonists of this month's cover for the special 'Musicians on musicians.'

The interview begins with Maluma asking Madonna: "How does it feel to do an interview at 1:00 in the morning?" To which she replies that it's normal for her to be awake at that time of the night.

The singer even confesses that she usually goes to bed at 4 a.m.

"I have a theory that people who were born at noon are more awake during the day," she said.

In the interview, Maluma said he is used to getting up at 6 a.m. and going to sleep at 9 p.m.

After the photoshoot, the singer of 'Hawái' said the things that inspire him are his family, his country, his roots and his life.

"I remember when I was like 12 years old and all these dreams started. I just wanted to be a singer," he said.