Maluma and Madonna are on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

Maluma and Madonna have teamed up again for a collaboration with Rolling Stone magazine in which they are the protagonists of this month's cover in the special 'Musicians on musicians'.

The peculiar interview begins with Maluma asking Madonna "How does it feel to do an interview at 1:00 in the morning?" To which she replies that it's normal to be awake at that time of the night.

The singer even confesses that she usually goes to bed at 4:00 in the morning. "I have a theory that people who were born at noon are more awake during the day", she said.

In the interview, Maluma warns that he is used to getting up at 6:00 in the morning and going to sleep at 9:00 at night.

After the photoshoot, the interpreter of 'Hawaii' told that the things that inspire him are his family, his country, his roots and his life. "I remember when I was like 12 years old and all these dreams started. I just wanted to be a singer," the Rolling Stone interview mentions.