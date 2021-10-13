Maluma and Madonna are on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine
The Colombian singer and the queen of pop joined to talk in the 'Musicians on Musicians' special.
Maluma and Madonna have teamed up again for a collaboration with Rolling Stone magazine in which they are the protagonists of this month's cover in the special 'Musicians on musicians'.
The peculiar interview begins with Maluma asking Madonna "How does it feel to do an interview at 1:00 in the morning?" To which she replies that it's normal to be awake at that time of the night.
The singer even confesses that she usually goes to bed at 4:00 in the morning. "I have a theory that people who were born at noon are more awake during the day", she said.
In the interview, Maluma warns that he is used to getting up at 6:00 in the morning and going to sleep at 9:00 at night.
After the photoshoot, the interpreter of 'Hawaii' told that the things that inspire him are his family, his country, his roots and his life. "I remember when I was like 12 years old and all these dreams started. I just wanted to be a singer," the Rolling Stone interview mentions.
In this space, the Colombian also spoke of Madonna's influence on his own career. "She changed my vision in many ways," he told her. "I'm still young and I'm still learning a lot of things in this industry and in my career, but for sure it was something important to have more confidence in myself."
The two stars first teamed up two years ago to record "Medellin," a song from Madonna's 2019 album MadameX, and since then a lot had happened: new projects, new inspirations, new music. Madonna shared her approach to her MadameX concert film, which she released on October 8th, while Maluma talked about his releases Papi Juancho and 7 Days In Jamaica.
When Maluma and Madonna teamed up to perform the song 'Medellin', many fans reacted excitedly to this musical single. With this new reunion, his fans suspect a new musical collaboration.
