Luna Luna release debut LP: 'Flower Moon'

The Dallas-based, bilingual pop group Luna Luna have returned with the release of their debut LP, Flower Moon.

The LP, released on Aug. 13, 2021, was introduced at a listening party the night before it appeared online. The listening party was held in Dallas, at Deep Ellum Art Company, an “indoor-hangout” venue complete with a bar, art exhibitions, and live music.

The listening party featured guest performances from Zayland, Ariel + the Culture, and Pretty Boy Aaron. DJ sets showcased JAKEGATEWOOD, Wassup Rocker, and LIKETWELV.

Luna Luna is composed of vocalist Kevin González, drummer Kaylin Martínez, bassist Ryan Gordon, and keyboardist / backup vocalist Danny Bonilla.

The Latinx indie band — who, on Flower Moon, take influence from rock, pop, indie, R&B, and psychedelic — put forth the new project with a tracklist that includes recent singles, “Golden,” “Early Morning,” and “One Thing.”

Flower Moon’s lead singles introduced the new LP, and continued Luna Luna’s knack for collaborating with outside artists.

The three singles brought Flower Moon’s rhythm-driven attitude, layered with the band’s sentimental songwriting and colorful vocal performances.

“One Thing” features Matt Koenig of The Undercover Dream Lovers — a psychedelic indie rock project — as he lends his vocals for the single.

“Golden” sees the return of longtime Luna Luna collaborator Pretty Boy Aaron, who has offered his well-penned verses for a handful of tracks prior, always matching the light-hearted and loving energy of the band.

“Golden” is the rapper’s fourth collaboration with the band.

Flower Moon opens with a fantastical title-track detailing whimsical imagery from the point-of-view of a narrator speaking to a talking moon.

Past listeners of Luna Luna can expect the band to come back strong with the dreamy indie ballads they are known for, but it’s evident the group has honed their capabilities as producers, too.

On “Early Morning,” Luna Luna proves versatility with their ability as vocalists, in a moment of heightened harmony for the band.

More than one member of the four-piece band plays vocalist throughout Flower Moon’s runtime, but behind the scenes, Luna Luna are also bringing stronger performances as producers and songwriters, allowing the project to reach a certain level of self-actualization.

Moments such as “Call Me Up” and “Baby Loner” see Luna Luna enter new territories of introspection, moving past the to-be-expected dynamics of the traditional love song.

These tracks depict a love now lost, but leave room for the listener to decide the perspective: if the speaker’s heart was broken, now lovelorn, or if the speaker has let their love fade, now regretful.

Through Flower Moon’s brokenhearted and pained nostalgia, the band still did not forget the listener’s need to dance.

The group does not hold back on their developed sense of rhythm and groove, a strength that becomes more apparent with each release.

The group will be playing their Flower Moon Tour later this year. It begins in November, and will span 19 U.S. cities.

Flower Moon, Luna Luna’s debut LP, is available now.