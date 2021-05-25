Los Rumberos and their "salad of Latin rhythms"

Los Rumberos' is a musical project of Mexicans Paul Sefchovich and Lito de la Isla, and a band that was born out of moments of fun with no other pretension than to make music for them and their fans to have a good time.

"El guión," is the second single from their fourth studio album.

"We have a lot of fun with music, we like to make it, experiment and cotorrear [have fun]. We are not serious people, but we like to nail [get into] the music," said Paul.

Although both musicians come from different genres, Lito played metal and Paul played progressive rock, Los Rumberos began to appreciate Latin sounds in a different way during their time at Berklee College of Music.

"When we went to study in Boston, we realized the cultural richness that exists in our country and in Latin America," said Lito.

"According to me, I knew mambo, salsa and bachata well and I realized I didn't know anything and I nailed that," Paul recalled.

The band is clear they were part of the country's precursor artists, who rescued, fused and modernized some more traditional Latin American genres. He defines their music as "a salad of Latin rhythms."

On the way to having fun with their music, Los Rumberos have had moments of much interaction with their followers on social media. They have also made improvised songs on the spot from everyday experiences that fans have shared with them.

"That is a father challenge, we have always clowned [played], we like to make jokes and making these songs is like a dive into the void that people receive it well. We have seen that the fans are excited when we sing their answers," said Paul.

Los Rumberos hope to finish their fourth album by the end of this year, and are looking forward to returning to the stage after the break forced by the pandemic.