Los Rivera Destino return with Pedro Capó to remind us how much we miss the club

Asking for whips from bolero to dembow to perreo. That's how unbridled and fun Los Rivera Destino and Pedro Capó sound in "Castigo", a preview of their highly anticipated album and a public joke about how much we miss the discotheques and their inner world of smells and friction.

They invoke with it the slow bolero — the famous trio's brand of revision — but also pop vocals and dembow rhythms that invite you to lower your hips to the floor that people miss so much recreating on social media in their homes.

This is the band's return after some time to prepare their album after their previously viral collaboration with Bad Bunny, the bolero "Te Boté," which hit so hard after another viral hit like the remix of Daddy Yankee's "Dura."

"This song brings together two musical genres that have a long history when it comes to dancing close to couples. 'Castigo' features maestro Pedro Capó, who joined us for this song that brings bolero to the modern club. We wrote this song before the pandemic, at a time when we could dance close. It feels like torture as we wait for the next time to dance again," the band shared about the track.

Pedro Capó is a famous Puerto Rican pop and fusion singer, grandson of Bobby Capó, with four albums behind him, and famous collaborations such as "Almost Like Praying" with Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Calma" with Farruko ,and "Estoy enamorado" with Mexican singer Thalia.

High doses of humor

One newspaper defined the group of three 25-year-old friends who so humorously and aptly revisit boleros as "a bit like the legendary Argentine comedy group Les Luthiers, but millennials and Puerto Ricans."

Carlos Figueroa, Antonio Sánchez and Fernando Tarrazo met in college in 2010 and since, felt their path would take them far.

All their doses of measured humor and catchy songs are the result of hard artistic work, which they started as early as 2012 with parody videos. But it wasn't until 2017 that they released their first single. They grew up listening to urban music but discovered the golden goose with bolero parodies.

The result is a wide and millennial audience that knows perfectly the genres they decide to twist with humor.