Los Amigos Invisibles begin U.S. tour this month

Venezuelan funk band Los Amigos Invisibles is celebrating 30 years of existence and will celebrate it with a pandemic tour, against all odds, with more than 20 dates in the United States starting on Aug. 18. The Miami-based band will first visit Denver, and have confirmed dates in Chicago, Miami, Austin and San Diego, among other cities.

"We have new music and we are returning to the road of the shows as well. With the vaccines [against COVID-19], we could already see the concerts coming, which is basically what we live for and we already have a new song ['Eh Eh Oh Oh Oh']", said Julio Briceño, lead singer of the band.

Right now, the band has 23 shows confirmed, and said they can't wait to reunite with their fans. Los Amigios Invisibles also announced that during the tour, they will premiere songs such as "Eh Eh Oh Oh," which already has a music video and a feature from singer and composer Silverio Lozada.

The band plans to release a few more singles during the rest of the year, and hope to soon be able to release a new album. Between funk, jazz and disco, the band's leader spoke about how much they have enjoyed these three decades in music.

"When David Byrne discovered us in 1996 and offered us a record deal with his label in New York, a label that came from Warner's promotional arm and made us known throughout the continent almost overnight, it was a great moment," said Briceño.

For the Venezuelan band, the only way to stay relevant in the industry is not to stop.

"If you stop working and stay at home watching movies, who is going to love you," said Briceño.