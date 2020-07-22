Lizy Tlaseca: The young singer breaking gender barriers in Mexican music

On Thursday, July 2, Lizy Tlaseca, a Mexican regional music singer joined us for the first virtual edition of AL DÍA Jammin.’ She was accompanied by two members of her band and played various songs with an accordion and bass. Tlaseca also joined AL DÍA for an interview where she told us more about her journey to becoming a musician.

Singing since age 8

She was born and raised in New Jersey to parents native to Puebla, México.

Tlaseca started singing at eight years old, because Mexican music she heard around her home at all times. As a result, she also considers herself more Mexican than the so-called Americanized kids her age.

She wouldn’t listen to what everyone else in school was listening to. And although she got criticized for not being the best singer, she continued to practice until she got better.

You’re a girl, you can’t sing this

When asked about when she started taking this career more seriously, Tlaseca didn’t hesitate to express how she has always taken it as a serious thing.

Many people would often discourage her by telling her signing was not a real job.

Also, being a girl in a male-dominated genre always brought negative comments from audiences at her early shows.

“Oh, that’s a girl? She’s singing that type of music? That’s not ladylike” are just some of the comments she’s heard.

Still, Tlaseca continues to perform despite them because she knows she is capable of performing the music she loves most.

A well-rounded artist

Besides singing, Tlaseca also enjoys doing hair in her free time and will soon receive her hairdressing certificate from beauty school.

With her music, she has traveled all over the tri-state area and to states like Florida and Texas. While she can’t travel for performances at the moment, she still continues to work on her music and will soon release an album.

Lizy Tlaseca is managed by Dream Art Music and to improve her craft, has been working with a songwriter for most of the songs she performs.