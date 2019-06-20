Advertisement

The Legacy of the Tigre

AL DIA News
His name is Raul Hernandez Jr. and he also is marked with the tiger stripe.

by liliaa
 06/20/2019 - 16:41
in
Raul Hernandez Jr./Photo: Skalona Records Archive

By Lilia Ayllón
June 20, 2019

Like father, like son.

The son of "El Tigre Solitario" Raul Hernandez, with only 23 years of age, has taken the stage with the same love and respect for norteña music. Raul Hernandez Jr. is now on tour throughout the Mexican Republic, conquering the hearts of the public just as his father and his uncles "Los Tigres Del Norte."

There is no doubt that music is in his blood because when he gets on stage, you can see the charisma and passion that have led his family to success.

 

 

In an interview for the channel  “Piedras de Lumbre” on YouTube, Hernandez Jr. shares that he was nine years old when he learned to play the accordion. He also talks about starting his professional career when he was 18, singing along with his father, and then with his cousin Eduardo Hernandez Jr.

But recently he has launched his career as a soloist, supported by the record label company Skalona Records.

 

 

Although the young singer has incorporated his millennial style into norteña music, he still takes pride in paying tribute to the songs with which he grew up and marked his career.

In his list of songs are his singles Cada Día Mas, Mujer Bonita, Ni Una Lagrima Mas, and his most recent release 30 Cartas. And as the Tigre’s son, he also incorporates the classic songs that every Mexican knows – including those of his father and Los Tigres del Norte.

Hernandez Jr. will be performing  June 22 in Penjamillo, Michoacan, June 24 in Ensenada, Baja California and June 28 in Chiapas. The dates for his upcoming performances will be announced on all social media pages of the label.

TAGS
Raul Hernandez Jr.
Los Tigres del Norte
El Tigre Solitario
Musica Norteña
Skalona Music Group

