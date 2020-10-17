“Latin Music Queens” goes deep in its first four episodes

Latin Music Queens, the Facebook Watch reality series that steps inside the lives of three Latina superstars, Thalia, Farina and Sofía Reyes, has already released four episodes, and the drama is unfolding.

In the second episode, “I’m Not a Hot Tamale,” the stars reveal their unique struggles and disappointments they’ve experienced as women in the Latin music industry as they collaborate on their next big single.

Reyes spoke of how big of an honor and inspiration it is to be creating music with Thalia, and how she’s excited to be empowering more women to be confident and make art themselves.

“I just believe that there’s a wave worldwide. Women are getting all this like, fire, and we’re supporting one another, and right now in the Latin music industry, we’re proving the world that we have all this power,” she said.

Thalia spoke about her frustrations with being stereotyped in the industry, and about a time she almost quit her career.

“For some reason, if you’re a Latin singer, you always need to have trumpets or bongos, and that’s a stereotype… I remember one photoshoot that it was like, this was an American photographer. The photographer came and handed me two maracas. He said to me 'Eso! Eso! Eso! Así!, Damelo! Damelo! Hot tamale! Hot tamale!'… I felt like that wasn’t me. It wasn’t what I wanted to give to the public,” she said.

In the third episode, “Ten Cuidado,” the stars work diligently on their new song and music video, and Thalia expresses her concerns about the coronavirus.

“We know that this collaboration was put together by a higher power, and I know there’s a way we can work this out,” she said.

Reyes expressed how she feels that the pandemic is powerful in how it makes everyone think about their friends and family more.

“People suddenly get sentimental in moments like these, but it should always be like this,” she said.

In the latest episode, “¿Dónde está Farina?,” Farina gets stuck in Colombia, leaving Reyes and Thalia wondering if they’ll be able to finish their single, “Tick Tock,” without her.

Sofía reflects on how the pandemic has made her focus more on mental health and “finding balance” in her life.

“I think quarantine came to me at a very interesting moment,” she said. “I realized for the first time that I was putting my career as a priority on top of everything, and that included my friends and family.”

You can catch the next episode of Latin Music Queens on Facebook Watch every Thursday at 6pm PT/9pm ET, until October 29.



