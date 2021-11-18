Latin Grammy 2021: the best "looks" of the gala in Las Vegas
The best of the Latin Grammy red carpet from Las Vegas.
With the return to the presence on the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, the red carpet show was relived as a true catwalk in which the nominated singers took the opportunity to wear their best outfits.
Here we share some of the best looks left by the biggest event in Hispanic music.
Nicki Nicole
La sensación argentina @naikinai19 llegó a los #LatinGRAMMYs con su fresco, original y novedoso estilo. Así ha sido su look en la alfombra roja. https://t.co/yWTVqw03yp
— Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) November 19, 2021
Juanes
.@juanes se llevó el Grammy a Mejor Álbum Pop Rock y se lo dedicó a su "Colombia Medellín Amada"
#LatinGrammyTNT#LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/Ag0hPzghiM
— TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021
Dana Paola
Es la primera vez que #DannaPaola está nominada a los #LatinGRAMMY y toda gran ocasión merece un gran vestido, como el que usó esta noche en la red carpet
: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/rVt5Y2YBDB
— Quién (@Quien) November 19, 2021
Nathy Peluso
¡Por favor @NathyPeluso nunca dejes de sorprendernos!#LatinGrammyTNT #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/lzSn4Gua1u
— TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera #LatinGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Qj2MWwLEaP
— Televizona (@TeIevizona) November 19, 2021
Mon Laferte
¡Hola @monlaferte, bienvenidos ambos!
Mon ha ganado el cuarto Grammy Latino de su carrera por su disco Seis #LatinGrammyTNT ¡Aplausos para ella! #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/5FpjAz4VY7
— TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021
Carlos Rivera
Sofía Carson
No sabemos qué pensar del look de #SofíaCarson. ¿Lo amamos? o ¿Nos encanta? Lo que sí sabemos es que queremos uno igual. #LatinGRAMMY https://t.co/p700YMEP6W pic.twitter.com/izE53LQ0vA
— Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) November 18, 2021
Camilo y Evaluna
.@Montanerevaluna llega sin más accesorio que su pancita a los #LatinGRAMMY https://t.co/SXUtRPP42R pic.twitter.com/sPhTtRsQD3
— Univ_Espectaculos (@Univ_espect) November 19, 2021
Clary Molina
OMG! Así o más hermosa nuestra @ClaryMolinaRD en la alfombra roja de #LatinGRAMMY. pic.twitter.com/KiL26SIp2R
— elgordoylaflaca (@ElGordoyLaFlaca) November 19, 2021
Gloria Estefan
#GloriaEstefan eligió un elegante vestido negro con detalles bordados. ¿Qué te parece? #LatinGrammys pic.twitter.com/eJCssxrnbN
— Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) November 18, 2021
Mane De La Parra
¿Qué te pareció el look de #ManeDeLaParra para estos #LatinGRAMMY? pic.twitter.com/7LmBrdyZPX
— Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) November 18, 2021
Bella Thorne
Aquí están todas las fotos de @bellathorne y las mejores vestidas en los Latin Grammy 2021. ¡No te las puedes perder! https://t.co/QsEw6x3yUF pic.twitter.com/qsEXTZQKro
— GQ México y Latam (@GQMexico) November 19, 2021
These are just some of the stars who dazzled with their outfits at this spectacular Latin Grammy awards gala in Las Vegas. What was your "favorite" look? Who was the worst dressed?
