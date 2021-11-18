Latin Grammy 2021: the best "looks" of the gala in Las Vegas

Advertisement

The best of Hispanic talent meets in Las Vegas. Photo: @LatinGRAMMYs.

by Manuel Herrera
 11/18/2021 - 22:17
With the return to the presence on the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, the red carpet show was relived as a true catwalk in which the nominated singers took the opportunity to wear their best outfits.

Here we share some of the best looks left by the biggest event in Hispanic music.

Nicki Nicole

Juanes

Dana Paola

Nathy Peluso

Christina Aguilera

Mon Laferte

Carlos Rivera

Sofía Carson

Camilo y Evaluna

Clary Molina

Gloria Estefan

Mane De La Parra

Bella Thorne

These are just some of the stars who dazzled with their outfits at this spectacular Latin Grammy awards gala in Las Vegas. What was your "favorite" look? Who was the worst dressed?

