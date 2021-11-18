Latin Grammy 2021: the best "looks" of the gala in Las Vegas

With the return to the presence on the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, the red carpet show was relived as a true catwalk in which the nominated singers took the opportunity to wear their best outfits.

Here we share some of the best looks left by the biggest event in Hispanic music.

Nicki Nicole

La sensación argentina @naikinai19 llegó a los #LatinGRAMMYs con su fresco, original y novedoso estilo. Así ha sido su look en la alfombra roja. https://t.co/yWTVqw03yp — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) November 19, 2021

Juanes

.@juanes se llevó el Grammy a Mejor Álbum Pop Rock y se lo dedicó a su "Colombia Medellín Amada"

#LatinGrammyTNT#LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/Ag0hPzghiM — TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021

Dana Paola

Es la primera vez que #DannaPaola está nominada a los #LatinGRAMMY y toda gran ocasión merece un gran vestido, como el que usó esta noche en la red carpet



: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/rVt5Y2YBDB — Quién (@Quien) November 19, 2021

Nathy Peluso

Christina Aguilera

Mon Laferte

¡Hola @monlaferte, bienvenidos ambos!

Mon ha ganado el cuarto Grammy Latino de su carrera por su disco Seis #LatinGrammyTNT ¡Aplausos para ella! #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/5FpjAz4VY7 — TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021

Carlos Rivera

¡Hola @monlaferte, bienvenidos ambos !

Mon ha ganado el cuarto Grammy Latino de su carrera por su disco Seis #LatinGrammyTNT ¡Aplausos para ella! #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/5FpjAz4VY7 — TNT™ América Latina (@TNTLA) November 19, 2021

Sofía Carson

No sabemos qué pensar del look de #SofíaCarson. ¿Lo amamos? o ¿Nos encanta? Lo que sí sabemos es que queremos uno igual. #LatinGRAMMY https://t.co/p700YMEP6W pic.twitter.com/izE53LQ0vA — Reforma Gente! (@reformagente) November 18, 2021

Camilo y Evaluna

Clary Molina

OMG! Así o más hermosa nuestra @ClaryMolinaRD en la alfombra roja de #LatinGRAMMY. pic.twitter.com/KiL26SIp2R — elgordoylaflaca (@ElGordoyLaFlaca) November 19, 2021

Gloria Estefan

Mane De La Parra

Bella Thorne

Aquí están todas las fotos de @bellathorne y las mejores vestidas en los Latin Grammy 2021. ¡No te las puedes perder! https://t.co/QsEw6x3yUF pic.twitter.com/qsEXTZQKro — GQ México y Latam (@GQMexico) November 19, 2021

These are just some of the stars who dazzled with their outfits at this spectacular Latin Grammy awards gala in Las Vegas. What was your "favorite" look? Who was the worst dressed?

Don't miss our coverage of the Latin Grammy Awards by clicking here