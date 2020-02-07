Advertisement

Latin Billboard 2020: Puerto Rico sweeps up the nominations

Bad Bunny, the most influential Latin artist of the moment. Via WHI

Bad Bunny, the most influential Latin artist of the moment. Via WHI

Latin Billboard 2020: Puerto Rico sweeps up the nominations

The artists Bad Bunny and Ozuna dominate the list with 14 nominations each, including artist of the year, new Latin songs and song of the year in the digital category.

by beatriceg
 02/07/2020 - 09:01
in
Bad Bunny, the most influential Latin artist of the moment. Via WHI
Bad Bunny, the most influential Latin artist of the moment. Via WHI

By Beatriz García
February 07, 2020

While the island of 'calma' is still recovering from the last ravages of nature, its native musicians do not stop giving us good music while paying homage to their origins. 

Proof of this is the nominations for the Latin Billboard that will be held on April 23, where the island's artists have swept many of the categories. Especially Ozuna and Bad Bunny, who with their 14 nominations are positioned as the Latinos of the moment, followed by Daddy Yankee and J Balvin with 12 nominations, Anuel AA with 11 and Farruko with 10.

Although Bad Bunny and Ozuna are competing this time for the desired category of Best Artist of the Year, three other Puerto Ricans are also competing for Best Tour. They are Chayanne, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony

The other nominations

The songs that have the most nominations are: "Callaíta" by Bad Bunny and Tainy; "Con calma" by Yankee and Snow; "Calma" by Pedro Capó and Farruko; and "Otro Trago" by Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA.

Nicky Jam and Tainy have five nominations each, and Darell and Luis Fonsi have four. Rosalía is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and two of her songs are competing for the Latin pop song award: "Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi" and "Con Altura". The same number is presented by Becky G, Karol G, Los Angeles Azules, Aventura, Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga, Calibre 50, Christian Nodal, Santana, and Wisin & Yandel.

After JLo's wink to her native island at the Super Bowl Halftime Show as she danced the brand new Puerto Rican flag unfurled, and the great success of Puerto Rican nominations in the Billboards, is it possible to say that 2020 will be the year of Puerto Rico?

TAGS
Billboard 2020
Bad Bunny
Ozuna

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

“Ranchera music does something to you that I don’t think a lot of genres can do,” told de singer.
Angela Aguilar, the Mariachi princess in the footsteps of Selena Quintanilla
It's not a coincidence that in the middle of the election year the SuperBowl was Latino.
From Shakira and JLo in the Super Bowl to the real integration of Latinos in the U.S.
The Puerto Rican singer spoke with AL DIA about her career and her approach to the creative process. Photo: César Berrios.
A Conversation with iLe: The Passion for Knowing Yourself and Letting Go
"Tiburones," a very combative song against police violence and for the right to abortion. 
Puerto Rican Protests Inspire Ricky Martin's New Album