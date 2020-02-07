Latin Billboard 2020: Puerto Rico sweeps up the nominations

While the island of 'calma' is still recovering from the last ravages of nature, its native musicians do not stop giving us good music while paying homage to their origins.

Proof of this is the nominations for the Latin Billboard that will be held on April 23, where the island's artists have swept many of the categories. Especially Ozuna and Bad Bunny, who with their 14 nominations are positioned as the Latinos of the moment, followed by Daddy Yankee and J Balvin with 12 nominations, Anuel AA with 11 and Farruko with 10.

Although Bad Bunny and Ozuna are competing this time for the desired category of Best Artist of the Year, three other Puerto Ricans are also competing for Best Tour. They are Chayanne, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony.

The other nominations

The songs that have the most nominations are: "Callaíta" by Bad Bunny and Tainy; "Con calma" by Yankee and Snow; "Calma" by Pedro Capó and Farruko; and "Otro Trago" by Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Anuel AA.

Nicky Jam and Tainy have five nominations each, and Darell and Luis Fonsi have four. Rosalía is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and two of her songs are competing for the Latin pop song award: "Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi" and "Con Altura". The same number is presented by Becky G, Karol G, Los Angeles Azules, Aventura, Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga, Calibre 50, Christian Nodal, Santana, and Wisin & Yandel.

After JLo's wink to her native island at the Super Bowl Halftime Show as she danced the brand new Puerto Rican flag unfurled, and the great success of Puerto Rican nominations in the Billboards, is it possible to say that 2020 will be the year of Puerto Rico?