A Latin American Forum of music managers tackles the future of the industry

Midem Latin American Forum is the result of the union of the companies Bizarro Lab and Midiam to repeat last year's formula and organize an event for promoters and music managers to discuss the Latin American music industry and new business models, especially in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

The event will be online from March 11-12 at Midem Digital, a network of music professionals that emerged from the French music festival Marché International du Disque et de l'Edition Musicale.

That includes labels and promoters, as well as agencies and brands, but also new technological developers or large investment companies.

Bizarro is one of the biggest promoters and producers in Chile and Colombia, organizers of the Viña del Mar Festival and the Las Condes Festival, with big Latin stars in its catalog such as Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, or J Balvin.

The event will offer conferences, workshops, and networking opportunities between different professionals while focusing on creating opportunities to expand to new international audiences.

Although repeating a similar formula to last year, it is clear that the desire to add synergies is part of the trend we have been reporting in recent weeks as independent operators and production companies try to stand up to the streaming wars while consolidating the expansion figures of the new music investment models, which include large investment groups investing in music rights and far fewer concerts.

The monopoly of new music streaming platforms has reached its most optimistic expectations, so big groups are looking for new markets. Meanwhile, smaller operators are looking to fill niches or offer new business models, such as the Audiomack platform.

It should also be noted that the current concentration favors Silicon Valley companies and that the proposals that are appearing now are from other regions of the globe.

Speaking to Industria Musical, the CEO of Bizarro Live Entertainment was very optimistic about the opportunity to "discuss possible solutions and new ways of thinking about ourselves, addressing how innovation will contribute to the development of entertainment in a post COVID world." At the same time, the director of Midem, Alexandre Deniot, showed that they are working along the same lines: "It is essential for us to continue helping the music community to come together, connect and drive business, as we all face the continuing challenges of the pandemic."