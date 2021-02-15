'La Noche de Anoche,' Bad Bunny and Rosalia are on fire in their latest video together

A couple of months ago, Rosalía and Bad Bunny surprised us with their first collaboration on the song "La Noche de Anoche," a song that belongs to the reggaetonero's latest album, El último tour del Mundo and in which Rosalía is a guest.

The collaboration between the two artists has been one of the most anticipated for fans of the urban genre. The song's video clip was premiered on the night of February 14, Valentine's Day, and the reception from fans was not long in coming.

The song debuted in the Top 10 of all genre charts "Billboard Global Excl. U.S" and "Billboard Global 200". On Spotify alone, it has over 200 million views, and on the first day of release, the music video has almost 8 million views on YouTube.

The song's video was directed by Stillz, who has accompanied Bad Bunny on about 15 tracks. He worked with a different concept for this song than what we normally associate with the urban genre: crazy party, expensive cars, and lots of bling bling.

This video has a much simpler setting and a romantic atmosphere, among stairs, a tree, and an arch. Bad Bunny and Rosalía play two lovers whose attraction and passion is so strong that they release fire from their bodies and clothes.

The artists' style in the music video has also caught their followers' attention on social networks; Rosalía's hairstyle, light dress, black heeled booties, and dark stockings make fans interpret that there is a strong influence from the Netflix series The Bridgertons.

Both artists are nominated for the Premios Lo Nuestro, to be held on February 18 in Miami. As with their other collaborations, the theme of the two urban artists of the moment does not go unnoticed.