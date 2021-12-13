Kim resumes single life as Kanye asks her to come back

A separation is never an easy process, especially when everything happens in public and not all parties accept the situation. Businesswoman Kim Kardashian has been recovering her single life since the separation with her ex-partner Kanye West. In February, the couple announced their breakup after seven years after they officially tied the knot in a ceremony in Italy.

A few weeks ago, rumors began about a possible romance between Kim and comedian Pete Davidson. Faced with this possibility, Kanye began to publicly insist on his intention to return to the mother of his children.

But apparently, no one told West that stalking is not a romantic act. Even though Kim has made it clear she is rebuilding her life, he keeps making public displays of his desire to get back together with his ex-partner,

The last one was during the concert alongside Drake, when he performed "Runaway," and added the verse "I need you to come back together with me. More specifically, Kimberly."

For her part, Kardashian has not said anything about West's insistence, but signed to officially regain her single name.

For the time being, she has been seen happy in her new relationship with Davidson, and although she is clearly in a new chapter of her life, she continues to work on raising her children in harmony with West.