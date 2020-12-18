Karol G closes the year with a gold-certified record in Colombia

This year has been an earthquake for everyone.

But Karol G, the on-stage alias of Carolina Giraldo Navarro, closed the 2010s with a wave of recognition that seems unstoppable.

Not only is she Billboard's #1 female artist, she is also the female Latin artist with the most streams on Spotify this year, with over 2 billion.

Recently, her single "Bichota," which has more than 100 million listeners, has also been certified Gold in Ecuador, Argentina, and her native Colombia. It is also certified Platinum in Peru.

Karol G's reggaeton and trap combine perfectly to charm fans, and several she has released this year — "Tusa" with Nicki Minaj, "Ay Dios Mío" and the aforementioned "Bichota" — quckly entered and rose in the Billboard Hot 100, reaffirming her position as Latin queen already awarded win one Latin Grammy to her name.

"Bichota"'s success in South America and the rest of the world is just another example of her power in the genre. In a year that has been destructive to the music industry through the cancellation of festivals and the death of the venues, it seems that more and more streaming platforms, specifically Spotify, are holding the economic fortune of today's music alongside YouTube.

Born in Medellin, Karol G began her musical career in 2012 and quickly reached the mainstream in 2017 following a collaboration with Bad Bunny in "Ahora me llama."

Since 2018, she has offered a refreshing and empowering aesthetic alongside Danny Ocean in "Me Rehúso," that connected perfectly with her audience.

She also released a single in 2020 recorded during the quarantine with Anuel AA and was part of a controversy where her father learned from journalists about her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Be that as it may, with an intense life as a celebrity with millions of followers, it seems that 2020 will continue to be remembered in her biography as another year of unstoppable growth and recognition in her own land and beyond.