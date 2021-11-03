Kali Uchis teams up with Omar Apollo for new single, ‘Bad Life’

Omar Apollo’s newest single “Bad Life” has arrived. For the new song, he teamed up with Kali Uchis.

The two artists put on a slowed and somber performance, one more lowkey than their previous outing in the studio.

Overall, “Bad Life,” is a laid back tune mostly utilizing its calm, soft-sounding chords with little emphasis on percussion.

This is the second time the two have collabed after “Hey Boy,” which originally appeared on Apollo’s 2020 album, Apolonio.

It appears “Bad Life” details two speakers both ensuring an unseen character that the life they lead is unhealthy and detrimental to their well-being.

However, as Apollo explained, the lyrics are meant to carry more venom than this interpretation, and are based around energy wasted in a dead end relationship:

"To me, Bad Life represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return. It's a song about being resentful towards somebody — wanting them to have ‘bad life’ with whoever they're with now,” Apollo has explained.

Apollo also explained how Uchis’ involvement came to fruition:

“I posted a snippet in January teasing it and Kali called me telling me she loved it, so I asked her if she wanted to get on it. Her voice sounds amazing on it, I love her tone," he said.

The single was produced by Teo Halm and was released via Warner Records. It is the first release from Apollo after receiving a Latin Grammy nomination.

The new single from Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis is out now.