Kali Uchis crosses over to Spanish Music with new album

Kali Uchis’ new album dropped on Wednesday Nov. 17, and the entire album is in Spanish. Sin Miedo (del Amor y otros Demonios) was created with the reggaeton artist Tainy and is a journey for Uchis back to her roots. In short, it delivers an album that has the representation 2020 needs.

The album is not a surprise though. She first referenced it last November at the Tropicalia Music Festival, during the pre-covid times. The artist also told Remezcla last year that she was excited to reintroduce herself to her fan base, noting she was going to “give them a taste of what’s coming next.”

Uchis later released her hit single, “Solita,” in December of 2019.

Just in time for the end of summer bangers, she released another singles from the album in August with Rico Nasty called “Aqui Yo Mando.” In October, Uchis released “La Luz,” featuring up-and-coming singer, Jhay Cortez. The rising star, Omar Apollo, who she’s close to, also appears in the music video.

But that is not all, the day before the album’s release she also dropped the quarantine banger, to dance in your room to, ‘te pongo mal’ with the reggaeton legends Jowell y Randy.

The rest of the album is all R&B in Spanish.

“This album is full of genres that influenced my childhood and I’m so proud of the range of emotions and the nostalgia that it contains. I hope it brings you a bit of happiness as it brought me,” said Uchis in a statement

Her new music is sure not to leave fans disappointed. It continues to be her R&B vibe, in Spanish. One of the exciting features with on the project is PartyNextDoor in ‘Fue Mejor.’ The song is sensual to say the least, which is on brand for the two artists.

Uchis has never been one to be afraid of taking risks, and as the title suggests, she continues to be fearless in the face of the music industry. Head over to your favorite streaming service to binge listen to her album, which will be on loop for fans for the next couple months.