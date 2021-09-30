Kali Uchis collabs with SZA for new version of “fue mejor” off ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

Kali Uchis unveiled a new version of her song “fue mejor” on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2021.

The original track, “fue mejor,” appeared on Uchis’ 2020 album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), the Grammy Award-winning artist’s first Spanish-language album, and second studio album.

The original featured Canadian singer/songwriter PARTYNEXTDOOR, but the newly-released version has dropped the former in favor of a contribution from American R&B artist SZA.

The collaboration features SZA’s first Spanish-language, bilingual verse and chorus.

“This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this is the moment,” said Uchis about the song.

The song arrived with a sensual music video, directed by Daniel Sannwald.

The fiery R&B tune is propelled within its video, which transitions between the settings of a parking garage, within and atop speeding vehicles, and then again to a flaming hellscape.

SZA’s contribution to “fue mejor” revamps and energizes the single to new heights not achieved on the original.

Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’s tracklist included significant tracks beyond “fue mejor.”

“telepatía” recently surpassed 1.4 billion streams, reached #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay, and sat at the top of the Latin Digital Song Sales charts for 10 consecutive weeks.

The track also became the longest-running Spanish-language song from a solo act on the Billboard Hot 100 this decade (at 23 weeks). “telepatía” peaked at #10 on the Global 200, too.

Uchis won her first Billboard Latin Music Award for “Latin Pop Album of the Year” earlier this month.

Also in 2020, she won her first Grammy for “Best Dance Recording” for the song ‘10%’ off Kaytranada’s album BUBBA.

Uchis was also awarded her first Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud awards this Summer, and was nominated for a Latin American Music Award: another first.

The American-born Latinx star has been making moves outside of music as well. The singer’s self-designed, sustainable denim collection, OBSESIÓN, is available now under her debut clothing brand Bodied by Uchis.

Uchis will perform at the 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards on Oct. 8, to be aired on PBS.