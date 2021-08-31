Julión Álvarez, the regional Mexican singer, is ready to return to the stage

After months of isolation and the cancellation of countless concerts in Mexico due to COVID-19, regional Mexican singer Julión Álvarez announced on Monday, Aug. 30 that he will resume live performances on Sept. 4 in the city of Tijuana. In a press conference, he announced that as part of his 2021 tour, the singer will also visit Mexicali, Guadalajara and a number of other Mexican cities.

"We hope that the capacity we are allowed to fill, that the public responds after presenting all the songs we have been releasing and that we achieve a full house, we bring good production, we will be with all the desire and quality."

Previously, the singer had a tour planned for 2020 that had to be cancelled, but Álvarez did not give up and released songs to his followers through his social media. To cheer up and alleviate the difficult situation of the past year, Álvarez also held a virtual concert where he unveiled new songs such as "Incomparable." But even though the concert was seen by thousands of people, Álvarez confessed to missing contact with his audience.

The singer and composer appealed to his followers and asked them to get vaccinated, so cultural and entertainment venues are safe spaces both for the attendees and the organizing teams, technicians and musicians. He reminded that in this way, the entertainment industry will be able to return to normalcy on stage and recover some of the economic losses sustained by artists in the past year.

Álvarez said he hopes to return to the United States in spite of accusations from the Treasury Department for alleged participation in illicit activities that originated from an investigation into his finances.

"We are still in a process, unfortunately the lawyers explained to us that due to the pandemic, which has been a reason to wait, the process has been extended, but we do not lose faith and we hope it will be soon," he said.