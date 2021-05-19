Juanes prepares his comeback in 'Origen' with a documentary film

On May 19, Amazon Music published an episode focused on the career of Colombian star Juanes on its program Mi historia, which is part of a multi-platform release he is preparing for the end of the month.

That will come on May 28, when Juanes will release what will be his tenth album, entitled Origen, in which he intends to reinterpret some of his favorite songs that helped him compose his musical vision.

That same day, the streaming channel Amazon Prime Video will premiere the documentary Amazon Exclusive Origen, which firstly will allow to evaluate the social evolution of the songs he decided to reinterpret. Secondly, it will offer never-before-seen images of Juanes' early years, and thirdly, will feature appearances by Ziggy Marley, Fito Páez, Joaquín Sabina and Juan Luis Guerra.

Both the documentary and the episode on May 19 aim to show an intimate look at the evolution of Juanes' career. It is also one of the new album release strategies that addresses diverse material across multiple platforms.

"Our origin is where our life direction and place in the universe begins and takes shape. For me, it is based on the love of music instilled by my family, appreciation for my culture and the discovery of the songs and artists that first completely touched my soul."

"Origen is my personal tribute to several of those artists and songs that most influenced me prior to my solo career. These are the songs that remain a map that I constantly return to as a reminder of who I am, where I came from and where I'm going. It is the music deep in my heart that will never be forgotten," commented Juanes.

Origins

Juanes has become in the last decades one of the global ambassadors of the Latin rock genre, conquering audiences around the globe with rock songs with Latin arrangements and lyrics that transpire the deep passion of the artist, elements of Latin folklore and love for Colombia and Latin American customs.

With this formula he has won twenty-five Grammy awards, showing that he controls the musical techniques but also the relationship with his followers.

All this rich universe had to have a previous constellation of rich influences, which are the ones he wants to present us on this occasion.