Juan Luis Guerra releases his live version of "Rosalía"

Juan Luis Guerra, the iconic king of bachata, announced the release of the live version of his merengue Rosalía,, one of the hits from his album Bachata Rosa, produced 30 years ago.

This new version of the song will be available on all digital platforms. The new version of this song is part of the concert Entre mar y palmeras that Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 recorded on a beach in the municipality of Miches. The concert will be broadcast for the first time on June 3 on HBO.

The singer said that "we chose 'Rosalía' because we believe it reflects the joy of our land, the warmth of our beaches. And it is the ideal song to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bachata Rosa. Between the merengue and bachata, the warmth of the Dominican beaches and the brutal force and sound of the 4.40, an atmosphere is formed that envelops this new version of "Rosalía."

Rosalia - Live is an infectious merengue full of the Latin music icon's characteristic style.

¡Pa’ despertar en una nube de levadura! Rosalía - Live disponible mañana en todas las plataformas digitales. pic.twitter.com/HzgDsBE3KX — Juan Luis Guerra (@JuanLuisGuerra) May 27, 2021

This is not the first song that Juan Luis Guerra has covered, in April he adapted his song Cantando Bachata to rock, surprising his usual audience. For the Dominican singer, "music is an art to gladden hearts, to transmit messages", he said in past interviews. The winner of several Grammy awards will perform "Rosalía" and other hits in a different concert, as he will not have an audience, but he hopes that everyone will enjoy it as if they were present.