Advertisement

Juan Luis Guerra releases his live version of "Rosalía"

Juan Luis Guerra releases a live version of his song "Rosalía".  Cover photo of the concert.

Juan Luis Guerra releases a live version of his song "Rosalía." Photo: Entre mar y palmeras.

Juan Luis Guerra releases his live version of "Rosalía"

"Rosalía" is premiered on digital platforms on May 28, and is the first song fans can hear from the last concert of Juan Luis Guerra and La 4.40.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 05/28/2021 - 08:35
in
Juan Luis Guerra releases a live version of his song "Rosalía".  Cover photo of the concert.
Juan Luis Guerra releases a live version of his song "Rosalía".  Cover photo of the concert.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
May 28, 2021

Juan Luis Guerra, the iconic king of bachata, announced the release of the live version of his merengue Rosalía,, one of the hits from his album Bachata Rosa, produced 30 years ago.

This new version of the song will be available on all digital platforms. The new version of this song is part of the concert Entre mar y palmeras that Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 recorded on a beach in the municipality of Miches. The concert will be broadcast for the first time on June 3 on HBO.

The singer said that "we chose 'Rosalía' because we believe it reflects the joy of our land, the warmth of our beaches. And it is the ideal song to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bachata Rosa. Between the merengue and bachata, the warmth of the Dominican beaches and the brutal force and sound of the 4.40, an atmosphere is formed that envelops this new version of "Rosalía." 

Rosalia - Live is an infectious merengue full of the Latin music icon's characteristic style. 

This is not the first song that Juan Luis Guerra has covered, in April he adapted his song Cantando Bachata to rock, surprising his usual audience. For the Dominican singer, "music is an art to gladden hearts, to transmit messages", he said in past interviews. The winner of several Grammy awards will perform "Rosalía" and other hits in a different concert, as he will not have an audience, but he hopes that everyone will enjoy it as if they were present. 

 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
juan luis guerra
música

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Singer-songwriter, composer and producer Caetano Veloso. File image.
Caetano Veloso records first album in a decade
"This project is the culmination of years of research and collaboration with participants from around the world." PHOTOGRAPHY: Monastir
Sarah Aroeste reconnects with her Sephardic homeland at Monastir
"This song is about the constant search for oneself." PHOTOGRAPHY: Nick Pagan
The new doo-wop by Nick Pagan
Singer Anuel, file image.
Anuel collaborates with Maroon 5 on his new album
AL DIA News
AL DIA News