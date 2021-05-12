José Alberto 'El Canario' premieres the first single from his new bolero album

The well-known salsa singer José Alberto El Canario has just "fulfilled a dream" by releasing his first bolero album, recorded in studios in Santiago de Cuba, Havana, Miami, New York, Santo Domingo, San Juan, Bogota, Mexico City and Madrid, and will be released under the Los Canarios Music Label .

This Tuesday, May 11, the Dominican singer premiered his latest song, homonymous of the album Rodando por el mundo, which is already available on his digital platforms.

The original song "¿Por qué ahora?," popularly known in Latin America as "Rodando por el mundo," has had many versions since it was first performed by Bobby Capó.

"This album fulfills a dream I've had for a long time. I feel a great passion for the bolero, which is one of the most universal romantic genres. I owe many moments of happiness to the bolero. With this production, I am just being reciprocal with a genre that has given me a lot and that I am passionate about," explained the artist.

His new album, Rodando por el mundo, features a dozen iconic collaborations with Pablo Milanés, Víctor Manuelle, Charlie Aponte, Gilberto Santa Rosa, among other greats.

"I am very happy because many great colleagues have joined this beautiful project and because we have achieved exactly the sound we wanted. Now all that's left is to fall in love," said the Dominican singer with enthusiasm.

The album was produced by Geovanis Alcántara, José Raposo, Martha Cancel and Alden González. The album consists of nine songs, plus two bonus tracks, which according to the producers, fans will have access to "new bonus tracks" in the coming months.