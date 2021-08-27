JBalvin announces his new album 'Jose' on Today Show

J Balvin, the famous Colombian reguetonero, was on the 'Today Show' this Friday, August 27th, to sing live and give details of what his new album 'Jose’ will be. The album will be released September 10th.

The four-time Latin Grammy winner said on television that this new album is a reflection of who he is.

"The concept of this album is me. It's my album. JBalvin is Jose. This is what I like and what I love to do", said the artist in front of his entire audience on the Today Show.

In addition, the Colombian said he was "very proud to represent the Latino community or 'the Latino gang'" as he calls his fans. Today, JBalvin is one of the biggest references in urban music along with Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny, about whom he mentioned that they have a good friendship and although they are not necessarily all close, they have respect for each other and collaborate with each other to elevate their culture through reggaeton.

"This is just the beginning for reggaeton," said JBalvin, referring to the power this genre has been taking not only in Latin America but around the world. "If you go to Italy you hear this music. We are all over the world," he said.

J Balvin also had time to thank the public that has been with him throughout his musical career, and that even in the midst of the pause that the music industry took because of the pandemic they are still waiting to see him in concert again.

"I'm a fan of my fans," he said, referring to how grateful he is, because before the fans were waiting to see him on stage, but with everything that has happened, now he is the one who is looking forward to seeing his audience again.

During his performance, Balvin sang his hits 'In Da Getto', 'Qué más pues?' and 'Qué locura' at TODAY Plaza in New York. He also took the opportunity to premiere his new song 'Perra' which he recorded with Dominican rapper Tokischa. The music video for the new single will be released soon, according to the artist on Instagram.

Although JBalvin has collaborated with big stars like Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Maroon 5 and Ariana Grande, he still dreams of going further and being able to one day sing a duet with Drake, The Weeknd and Rihanna.

'Jose'

The title of the new album refers to the singer's first name, which is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin. In the image that will illustrate the album, he can be seen wearing colorful glasses with the phrase 'Happy to see you'.