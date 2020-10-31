J Balvin talks his journey, hits and dream collabs with DJ Khaled

J Balvin, like many other reggaeton stars, has made his mark on the music and wider world, and he is far from done. Recently, he sat down with DJ Khaled on the second episode of his Amazon Music podcast, “The First One,” to talk about his beginnings, the high notes of his flourishing career, and what he would love to do in the future.

Balvin spoke at length about what his youth was like growing up in Medellín, Colombia, specifically about growing up in the city that was ravaged by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

“Pablo Escobar taught the world how not to do things,” he said.

Fortunately, Balvin’s fame has helped to shift the narrative of the place he calls home and he’s happy to see his country is now more associated with his own name.

“They don’t say Pablo any more,” said Balvin. “That makes me feel proud.”

Balvin also spoke about his musical influences, his journey of immigrating to the U.S and eventually returning back home, and shared the experience of taking the country by storm through hits like “Tranquila” and “Sola.”

Then Balvin and Khaled went on to dissect the creative process, production and excitement surrounding his worldwide hit single “Mi Gente,” and how Beyoncé made her way onto the track’s equally-catastrophic remix..

“The only thing heard throughout the house was ‘Mi Gente, Mi Gente’ because Blue Ivy was always jamming to it and Jay-Z was always jamming to it,” said Balvin. “So I said, if Beyoncé’s daughter loves it, why don’t she jump on the remix? The worst she can say is no right?”

Obviously, she said yes, and slayed the remix with lyrics like: “Lift up your people, from Texas to Puerto Rico, dem' islands to México.”

Despite all of Balvin’s success and collaborations with megastars, he admits he still hasn’t had the chance to work with the one person he really wants to: Drake.

He revealed that he has messaged Drake and his manager, but hasn’t heard back yet.

“The only guy I haven’t met, man what’s up. Never met him, never in my life, and I’m his biggest fan!” Balvin pitched.

At the rate he’s going, there’s no doubt that Balvin will be able to get a hold of his idol and produce another hit.