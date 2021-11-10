International Flamenco Day celebrations begin at SGAE

SGAE has programmed a series of concerts, round tables and exhibitions throughout Spain in honor of International Flamenco Day. On its 11th anniversary, the Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE) seeks to celebrate and showcase the most representative and international genre of Spanish culture.

Under the name 'El Latido Flamenco,' SGAE has designed a program of activities around the genre that will take place in different cities of the Spanish territory. Madrid, Seville, Barcelona, Valencia, Santiago de Compostela and Zaragoza, were the cities chosen to enjoy live performances by renowned flamenco artists as well as some meetings and roundtables that will address issues, such as the contribution and presence of women in flamenco.

Nov. 16 is the main day of the celebration, as the SGAE and its Foundation will launch the call for the first edition of the "Premio SGAE de Flamenco Paco de Lucia" to stimulate and recognize the creation of composers and new talents in the genre.

In Seville, the birthplace of flamenco and the city that kicks off the celebrations, a roundtable will be made up of guitarists and composers Juan Carmona and Tomatito, choreographer Ana Morales and the president of the Siglo XXI Flamenco Cultural Association, Pedro María Peña Dorantes, moderated by Cristóbal Ortega. At the end of the session, there will be a performance by the singer Pedro el Granaíno, accompanied on guitar by Manuel Parrilla.

Meanwhile, in Barcelona, where the SGAE headquarters are located, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the meeting, “Challenges for flamenco: Sound recording, musical aesthetics and avant-garde” will be held at the Sla Mompou. In Valencia, the Sala SGAE Centre Cultural will offer a program around several Valencian artists whose main hallmark is flamenco spirit and art.

Santiago de Compostela and Zaragoza will join the program with live performances by renowned artists on Nov. 16. Finally, the SGAE and the Fundación SGAE have created the Premio SGAE de Flamenco Paco de Lucía, where exponents of the genre will be able to present their work until Jan. 14, 2022. The finalist works will be presented live at the Sala Berlanga in Madrid in 2022. The four main prizes will share a total of 11,700 euros.

The symbolic date celebrates the proclamation of Flamenco by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.