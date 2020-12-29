Advertisement

Inside Rudy de Anda's 'Helado'

Rudy de Anda is a Mexican-American artist who presents a discography from psychedelic grunge to indie. Photo: Youtube

Rudy de Anda is a Mexican-American artist with a discography that ranges from psychedelic grunge to indie. Photo: Youtube

Inside Rudy de Anda's 'Helado'

"Helado" is the embodiment of a journey through the entire spectrum of Chicano music that Rudy de Anda presents among California landscapes.

by Albert Gomez
 12/29/2020 - 07:07
in
Rudy de Anda is a Mexican-American artist who presents a discography from psychedelic grunge to indie. Photo: Youtube
Rudy de Anda is a Mexican-American artist who presents a discography from psychedelic grunge to indie. Photo: Youtube

By Albert Gomez
December 29, 2020

On Dec. 22, Rudy De Anda released a new warm video clip accompanying "Helado" as part of a final promotion of the album Tender Epoch. The project, featuring 13 songs, was published earlier in December and covers all aspects of the Chicano sound, and reveal the artist as one of the shining stars of Latin independent music.

For those who do not know him, he usually defines his musical style as mysterious luminous psycho-pop. The label may seem bizarre, but those who have heard him know that it actually defines his ability to move from psychedelic grunge to indie boleros that always try to reflect the sun and the sensations of Long Beach.

Rudy is Mexican-American, and the son of immigrants that settled in California. Mixing and hybridization have been present since the beginning of his discography ,and he affirms that he considers it a great honor to be able to represent the new intersections of territories and legacies.

There is even a song in Catalan on the new album ("Cavallet del mar").

The video clip, directed by Adam Neustadter, uses a nostalgic filter to show us Chicago and California with Latin characters like Rudy himself, mariachis, and a modern dancer in white — played by model Sydney Shafer.

All of this is inhabited by positive lyrics that embody the aforementioned luminous psychedelia of catchy melodies and pop guitars.

In an interview for Lady Gunn in which he presented "Helado" and Tender Epoch, De Anda shared how this fascinating mixture, he believes, comes from its chameleon-like character and even the intentions behind innocent rhymes. 

"Of all the songs on the record, 'Helado,' I would say, has the most non-serious lyrical subject matter. The emphasis was mostly on the rhythmic quality of the track, so I took a page from the old cumbia, salsa playbook and just added lyrics that were slightly silly but rhymed and bounced off the melody well," he said.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Rudy de Anda
indie pop
psicodelia

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Armando Manzanero was a Mexican Mayan musician, singer, composer, actor and music producer, widely considered the premier Mexican romantic composer. Photo: RTVE
Mexican legend Armando Manzanero dies of coronavirus
Amigxs All-Stars is a collaboration that brings together 25 artists who have made a version of a salsa classic. Photo: Sounds and Colours
‘Amigx All-Stars,’ a Salsa Jewel has its New Year's Version
Ozuna is a Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap singer. Photo: Youtube
Ozuna brings empowerment and perreo for Christmas
Julio César Rojas López, known as Tito Rojas (June 14, 1955 – December 26, 2020) or better know as "El Gallo Salsero" was a salsa singer and songwritter from Puerto Rico. / Photo: José Rodríguez
Gallo Salsero dies: A warm goodbye to Tito Rojas
AL DIA News
AL DIA News