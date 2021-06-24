"I'm not happy": Britney Spears asks to end her legal conservatorship

After two years of not appearing in court and at the request of Britney Spears herself, the singer broke her silence on what she has been living in recent years.

Through a telephone intervention, Spears contacted a Los Angeles court to publicly declare her opposition to the legal figure in which she has been living since 2008, after a media stage marked by an erratic behavior. While it is known that the pop princess is legally dependent on her father, for the first time the singer told the consequences that the situation has had on her life.

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm furious. It's unhealthy," the singer said verbatim before Judge Brenda Penny. For more than 30 minutes, Britney listed a series of shocking facts that neither the fans nor the press present in the courtroom expected to hear about how she has lived in the last 13 years. From her economic freedom, to her freedom to make decisions, to her sexual freedom, she has been denied during the period of guardianship, without being able to have a say or defend herself.

"I'm not here to be anyone's slave."

Britney took advantage of the hearing to question the meaning of her legal guardianship, and reflect on this figure in "incapacitated or seriously ill people" who cannot take care of themselves.

In addition, he recalled that during the period between 2013 and 2017, the artist continued with her work normally, and despite that, she could not dispose neither of her free time or her money.

"It makes no sense for a person under a legal guardianship to earn money," she said.

Britney revealed that she has impediments to talk to the press, give interviews, get married or start a family with her current partner. And it was perhaps this statement that surprised and moved everyone the most. Spears confessed to having restrictions even over her body. "I have an IUD (intrauterine device) in my body right now that won't let me have a baby, and my guardians won't let me go to the doctor to have it removed," the singer stated.

"I would like to sue my family and share my history with the world," Britney said.

Finally, Judge Penny thanked her for her testimony and called her brave, before agreeing to a new session whose date is yet to be determined. Samuel Ingham, Spears' attorney, will seek to formalize the petition to terminate the guardianship.