iLe to visit Puerto Rico in December as part of her upcoming tour

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter iLe will make her return to the stage with “No Es Importante,” the tour accompanying her latest album of the same name, which will begin on Sept. 28 at The Social Club in Orlando, Florida.

The singer's tour includes a visit to her homeland of Puerto Rico, where she will perform a concert on Dec.18. The concert in San Juan will be held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, as confirmed by the event organizers through a press release.

The singer/songwriter and multiple Latin Grammy Award winner will not only perform songs her new production, but will also perform a musical journey through her greatest hits such as "En Cantos," "Temes," "No Es Importante," and "Contra Todo."

The production companies Move Concerts Puerto Rico, La Buena Fortuna Global and Noah Assad Presents, in charge of the tour, have warned that only vaccinated people will be able to attend the concerts and it will be mandatory for them present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or the official Vacu-Id provided by CESCO Digital.

Tickets are already available through Ticketera.com.