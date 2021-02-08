Advertisement

'I don't know who Selena Quintanilla is," Camilo's controversial statement

Colombian singer Camilo in an interview at Sony Music Latin in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladkyna

Colombian singer Camilo in an interview at Sony Music Latin in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladkyna/AP

'I don't know who Selena Quintanilla is," Camilo's controversial statement

Colombian singer Camilo is being harshly criticized on social media for saying he doesn't know who Selena Quintanilla is, and he apologized by covering "Como la flor."

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 02/08/2021 - 08:13
in
Colombian singer Camilo in an interview at Sony Music Latin in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladkyna
Colombian singer Camilo in an interview at Sony Music Latin in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladkyna

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
February 08, 2021

Colombian singer Camilo received an avalanche of criticism on social media after he could not identify the singer Selena Quintanilla.

The platform BuzzFeed invited the young singer to participate in the test 'Guess the song,' a four-second quiz to guess who sings it. Camilo could not recognize the voice of Selena or her hit song, "Techno cumbia." 

"I don't know, let's see again... No, I don't know who it is, I've never heard it," he said during the game.

After he couldn't guess the song, and they moved on to the first question of the challenge about Selena.

The singer responded by laughing and saying: "I don't know about Selena, but I know about Evaluna."

A generational mistake?

Camilo is young, but with a super famous movie, a very trendy series on Netflix, and a podcast dedicated exclusively to her work, who doesn't know Selena?

The storm of criticism on social media didn't take long. Users fail to understand how the iconic Tex-Mex singer is not a reference in the musical background of the young musician who managed to guess other musicians during the game, such as Daddy Yankee, Annuel, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carlos Rivera, and even the legendary band 'Los Kumbia Kings.'

As an attempt to vindicate himself and apologize to Selena's fans, the Colombian musician uploaded in his Instagram stories his guitar interpretation of the Tex-mex star's emblematic song, 'Como la flor,' suggesting that now he does know who Selena is.

It's not a crime that young musicians don't know bands or artists before their time, but it's always important to recognize those who paved the way. Deconstructing one's musical references is a first step to understand the the rich cultural fabric of Latin American music.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
social media
Camilo
selena

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

"For me it is very important to return to my roots". YENDRY. Photo courtesy of In El Patio.
YEИDRY's journey to Santo Domingo in search of her roots
The 2021 Premios Lo Nuestro will be the first ceremony celebrating music held presentially this year.
What to expect at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021
The EP called HI, My Name is Pily will be released on February 26th. PHOTOGRAPHY: Pilar Victoria
Retro nostalgia and bedroom pop with the announcement of Pilar Victoria's debut album
Liliana "Li" Saumet, singer of Bomba Estéreo. Photos: Jhoy Suarez / @jhoysuarez
Bomba Estéreo premieres three songs from its new album, 'Deja'
AL DIA News
AL DIA News