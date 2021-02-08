'I don't know who Selena Quintanilla is," Camilo's controversial statement

Colombian singer Camilo received an avalanche of criticism on social media after he could not identify the singer Selena Quintanilla.

The platform BuzzFeed invited the young singer to participate in the test 'Guess the song,' a four-second quiz to guess who sings it. Camilo could not recognize the voice of Selena or her hit song, "Techno cumbia."

"I don't know, let's see again... No, I don't know who it is, I've never heard it," he said during the game.

After he couldn't guess the song, and they moved on to the first question of the challenge about Selena.

The singer responded by laughing and saying: "I don't know about Selena, but I know about Evaluna."

A generational mistake?

Camilo is young, but with a super famous movie, a very trendy series on Netflix, and a podcast dedicated exclusively to her work, who doesn't know Selena?

The storm of criticism on social media didn't take long. Users fail to understand how the iconic Tex-Mex singer is not a reference in the musical background of the young musician who managed to guess other musicians during the game, such as Daddy Yankee, Annuel, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carlos Rivera, and even the legendary band 'Los Kumbia Kings.'

As an attempt to vindicate himself and apologize to Selena's fans, the Colombian musician uploaded in his Instagram stories his guitar interpretation of the Tex-mex star's emblematic song, 'Como la flor,' suggesting that now he does know who Selena is.

It's not a crime that young musicians don't know bands or artists before their time, but it's always important to recognize those who paved the way. Deconstructing one's musical references is a first step to understand the the rich cultural fabric of Latin American music.