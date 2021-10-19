Hosts announced for the 2021 Latin Grammys

The singer and model Ana Brenda Contreras, musician Carlos Rivera and actress Roselyn Sanchez have announced they will be in charge of presenting the 22nd edition of the Latin Grammys Gala. It was also confirmed on Oct. 18 that the gala will take place on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Carlos Rivera pulled out of the Latin Grammy Awards because someone from his team tested positive for the virus. Roselyn Sanchez was also unable to host the awards due to a fracture.

Mexican-American actress, singer and model Ana Brenda Contreras has also been confirmed as host of the ceremony, which will be broadcast live on Univision starting at 8 p.m. EST.

The three presenters were also hosts of previous editions of the award. Contreras and Rivera will host for the second time while Sanchez returns to the awards for the fifth time. He thanked the awards on Twitter for the continued opportunity to host.

Feliz feliz feliz!!!! Gracias @LatinGRAMMYs por invitarme a conducir por una 5ta ocasión! Wow!!! Compartir tarima con el bellísimo @_CarlosRivera y la hermosa @anabreco será un lujo! Nov 18 por @Univision pic.twitter.com/2esa2g2fJf — Roselyn Sanchez (@Roselyn_Sanchez) October 18, 2021

With its return to an in-person format after the virtual edition organized last year, this year's Latin Grammy gala will feature special guests and live performances that have yet to be announced.

A few days ago, the Academy also confirmed and published a photo of the work of Colombian artist Federico Uribe, who has been selected as the official artist of the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards.