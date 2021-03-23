In honor of Puerto Rican rapper Big Pun, The Bronx names a street after him

Christopher Lee Rios, the well-known Big Pun, now has his name honored forever in his neighborhood. The intersection of Fordhan and Grand Concourse Avenues in the Bronx has been renamed Big Pun Plaza in honor of the popular Puerto Rican-born singer who grew up in the South Bronx.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr, members of Big Pun's family and some members of the rap community were present at Monday's ceremony. "In his short life, Big Pun contributed greatly to the vibrant cultural life of The Bronx," said Bronx Councilman and Bronx Borough Council hopeful Fernando Cabrera during the ceremony.

A memorial was held for the naming of Big Pun Plaza in The Bronx today! @MikeRuga (IG/dragonsandrivers) #RIPBigPun pic.twitter.com/28KoiGJ359 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) March 22, 21

Big Pun's career took off in 1995 when he collaborated with Fat Joe, who discovered him and included him on his second studio album, "Jealous One's Envy". He was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album, and reached #5 on the Billboard 200 with his debut album, "Capital Punishment". It became the first hip hop album by a Latin artist to achieve platinum sales.

The Borough President also noted that Big Pun's influence helped bring the Universal Hip Hop Museum to the Bronx , which is now under construction, and he hopes he will be one of the first artists included in the exhibits.

Rios passed away at the age of 28 from a heart attack.