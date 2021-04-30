Here are the nominees in the sixth edition of the HEAT Awards

The voting for the HEAT Awards is now open and there are promising names among the nominees competing in the midst of a booming industry.

To download and know the rest of the nominees you need the LosHeat.tv application.

Amidst the Caribbean breeze, the city of Cap Cana hosted the Special Nominees Night of the 6th Edition of the HEAT Awards, hosted by Colombian actress and presenter María Laura Quintero and renowned Puerto Rican influencer Jorge Pabón "El Molusco".

An extraordinary evening that was broadcast live for the whole world and with which the new streaming platform LosHeat.tv was launched.

The night was full of talent from the hand of the luxury category presenters, who were the great guests like Nicky Jam, Karol G, Prince Royce, Camilo, Greeicy, Kunno, Luisa Fernanda W or Pipe Bueno who were connected from Colombia, Mexico, United States and Dominican Republic to announce the nominated talents.

This year three big names stand out in the list of nominations. The most nominated artists are Karol G, J Balvin and Myke Towers with five categories each, followed by Bad Bunny and Farina with four nominees respectively, as well as the coveted group of three categories: Anuel AA, Prince Royce, Anitta, Natti Natasha, El Alfa, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole.

The winners will be announced in June at the HEAT Latin Music Awards.

New talent

Among the outstanding revelations are two Panamanians. Boza is nominated for best new artist after making a name for himself with "Hecha Pa mí" while Sech recently released his album 42 which features collaborations with J Balvin.

There are also several Mexican artists fighting in some categories, such as the band Zoe competing for best rock artist, Los Ángeles Azules who threaten Christian Nodal's victory for best regional artist, Sonora singer-songwriter Natanael Cano in the category of best new artist or Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kimberly Loaiza's controversial husband, who competes in the category of musical promise.

Finally, the singer and actress Danna Paola appears in two nominations, the best northern region artist in which she competes against Farruko or Rauw Alejandro and the best female artist, a complicated category in which there are big names such as Rosalia, Karol G or Nathy Peluso.