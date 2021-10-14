Advertisement

Gran Gala Flamenco at The Palau de la Música Catalana

Complete formation: dancers, singer, percussion and guitar. Archive image.

The complete formation: dancers, singer, percussion and guitar. Photo: Gran Gala Flamenco

A series of concerts putting Flamenco on a pedestal comes to The Palau de la Música Catalana from Friday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 10/14/2021
in
By Natalia Puertas Cavero
October 14, 2021

The "Palau de la Música Catalana" is an emblematic and magical building in Barcelona that hosts the best concerts in the city. This coming Friday, Oct. 15 will be no exception. With the Gran Gala Flamenco, the Palau will be filled with rhythm, emotion and passion condensed in a traditional show.

Spectators should be prepared to travel to all the corners of the Spanish south. Passing through the "bulería," with a joyful energy; the "soleá," solemn and intense rhythm, "alegría," a little more dynamic and lively, the "tango," the "guajira," and the "farruca." All will be discoverable as the different rhythms that make up the culture of flamenco. The public will also be able to discover the intensity and passion of the gypsy people people through a new generation of flamenco artists in Barcelona.

The show is directed by Tati Amaya, grandnephew of the legend Carmen Amaya, and who will also perform on guitar, along with Carlos Caro on violin, J. Sánchez on percussion, Joaquín "El Duende," Miriam Vallejo on vocals, and Eli Ayala, Lorena Dominguez and Nacho Blanco as dancers.

To complete the wonderful experience offered by the Palau de la Música, interested parties can purchase the "Palau Experience" tickets, which allows them to discover the secrets of the iconic Barcelona building through an audio-guided tour, and enjoy a ham canapé and an Estrella Damm beer in the cafeteria.

The Gran Gala Flamenco at the Palau de la Música offers audiences the perfect union between heart and soul, music and dance, passion and rhythm. If you are in town, you can not miss this experience in which music will stir your emotions.

