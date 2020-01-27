Grammys 2020: Rosalía ends the debate on her "Latinidad" with a trilingual speech and a flamenco performance

Bittersweet but with a spirit of renewal. This is how we could define this 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards, which crowned the very young Billie Eilish as the great new diva of music, competing for the award with Rosalía, who did not go away empty-handed either: The Spaniard, who appeared to make history by taking home the coveted trophy for an album, "El mal querer," entirely in Spanish, went home with the Grammy for Best Latin Rock Album. To avoid controversy about her roots, as happened at the Latin Grammys, she made it very clear that she is Spanish, Catalan and as a citizen of a global world:

"It's an honor to have received this award, but at the same time what moves me most is that tonight I will be able to give a performance inspired by flamenco for all of you and that means a lot to me", said the singer, who concluded her speech by referring to her family in Catalan, Latin music in Spanish and "world musicians" in English.

Also proud of her roots was Cuban singer Aymée Nuviola who shared the award for best tropical album with singer Marc Anthony ("Opus"), absent from the ceremony as well as Spaniard Alejandro Sanz, awarded for best Latin pop album for "#ELDISCO".

"Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Lord. This is incredible for me. I am here representing my Cuban people, our music," Nuviola said.

On the other hand, Mariachi Los Camperos won in the category of best regional Mexican album (including Texan), Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band won the Grammy for best Latin jazz album, and Rodrigo and Gabriela won for best contemporary instrumental album for "Mettavolution".

Likewise, Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel, along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, won the award for best performance by an orchestra for "Norman: Sustain.

From relief to mourning and emotion

Some suggested that it was going to be a night of upheaval, especially after the scandal of the suspension of Academy President Deborah Dugan, who had accused the organization of irregularities in the nomination process and her predecessor, Neil Portnow, among others, of sexual assault.

However, the sad news hours before the ceremony of Lakers player Kobe Bryant's death during a helicopter ride turned what seemed to be a controversial night into a gala with numerous tributes and mementos to a great sports star.

In addition, Camila Cabello gave an emotional performance, singing "First Man", a song dedicated to her father, Alejandro Cabello. As well as the sparkling joy of African Angelique Kidjo, who also won the Grammy for Best World Music Album for "Celia", a tribute to Celia Cruz.

Perhaps the best summary of this Grammy edition can be found in the chorus of one of the most mythical songs by the Queen of Salsa: