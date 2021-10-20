Grammy Awards incorporate an inclusion rider

The Recording Academy announced its commitment in August of 2021 to the inclusion of diversity in the organization and awards. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, took another step in its commitment by introducing an "inclusion rider" that will serve as a guide for all hiring processes and the organization of future events.

Hollywood is more frequently using “inclusion riders,” a contractual figure that obliges a company or production to include minimums that allow diversity within their teams, in hopes of generating projects more representative of society and that approximate the reality encountered on a daily basis.

The #GRAMMYs becomes the first major music awards show production to publicly commit to using an Inclusion Rider.



https://t.co/CSmaI5EOky pic.twitter.com/4LuThIcz3l — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) October 20, 2021

The clause protects both the diversity of the team in front and behind the camera at the next Grammy Awards, which will be held on Jan. 31, 2022. With the measure, the organization hopes and expects that diversity among nominees, presenters and live performers will increase.

"I am proud that the Academy is leading the way with the launch of an inclusion clause for the music community that counters systemic bias," Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told EFE.

The clause's guidelines have been drafted by a group of civil rights lawyers, and focuses on mentioning and including groups that have historically been underrepresented or represented from a perspective other than their own.

"Blacks, Native Americans, Asians, and people of Hispanic descent," among others, such as "people over 40, people with disabilities, and members of the LGTBQ+ community."