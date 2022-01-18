The Grammy Awards already have a new date and place

The Grammy Awards, one of the most important entertainment events in the United States, which had initially chosen, as usual, Los Angeles as the venue for its 64th edition, and which was suppose to take place at the end of January, announced the new date and place where the awards for the best in the music industry will be held.

Due to the pandemic, especially due to the dramatic increase in infections that the new omicron variant has brought with it, the Grammys had been postponed and only until today, Tuesday, January 18, it was announced by the CBS network and the Recording Academy the new date and the city chosen to receive the constellation of stars that this event will bring with it.

The 64th #GRAMMYs have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the @MGMGrand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/Fidkbeyanm — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 18, 2022

On Sunday, April the 3rd, just one week after the Oscars, Las Vegas and the Garden Arena, at the MGM Grand, will host this great show that will once again feature Emmy Award winner Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show", as master of ceremonies.

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement(opens in a new tab) of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy's mission,” it was read on the official statement issued by CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Time and where to watch

The Recording Academy and CBS Television Network will broadcast the event live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET / 5:00-8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the broadcast, the Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on grammy.com and the Academy's Youtube channel.

It was also announced that "additional details on the dates and locations of other official Grammy Week events, including the Awards Opening Ceremony, the MusiCares Person of the Year, and the Preview Gala," will be shared in the near future.

Let us remember that the artists selected to compete for this statuette are those whose recordings were published between September 1st, 2020 and September 30th, 2021.

Read the full list of the 2022 Grammy's nominees in their 86 categories here.