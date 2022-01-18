Advertisement

The Grammy Awards already have a new date and place

Panoramic view of Las Vegas, Nevada, site of the 64th Grammy Awards

As well as its Latin version made at the end of last year, the Academy will take its awards to the city of sin. Photo: Pixabay.

The Grammy Awards already have a new date and place

After the postponement due to the high contagion figures that ómicron brought with it, the place and day for the new Grammys edition were finally established.

by Manuel Herrera
 01/18/2022 - 20:16
in
Panoramic view of Las Vegas, Nevada, site of the 64th Grammy Awards
Panoramic view of Las Vegas, Nevada, site of the 64th Grammy Awards

By Manuel Herrera
January 18, 2022

The Grammy Awards, one of the most important entertainment events in the United States, which had initially chosen, as usual, Los Angeles as the venue for its 64th edition, and which was suppose to take place at the end of January, announced the new date and place where the awards for the best in the music industry will be held.

Due to the pandemic, especially due to the dramatic increase in infections that the new omicron variant has brought with it, the Grammys had been postponed and only until today, Tuesday, January 18, it was announced by the CBS network and the Recording Academy the new date and the city chosen to receive the constellation of stars that this event will bring with it.

On Sunday, April the 3rd, just one week after the Oscars, Las Vegas and the Garden Arena, at the MGM Grand, will host this great show that will once again feature Emmy Award winner Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show", as master of ceremonies.

“We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement(opens in a new tab) of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the GRAMMY Awards and the Academy's mission,” it was read on the official statement issued by CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Time and where to watch

The Recording Academy and CBS Television Network will broadcast the event live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET / 5:00-8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the broadcast, the Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on grammy.com and the Academy's Youtube channel.

It was also announced that "additional details on the dates and locations of other official Grammy Week events, including the Awards Opening Ceremony, the MusiCares Person of the Year, and the Preview Gala," will be shared in the near future.

Let us remember that the artists selected to compete for this statuette are those whose recordings were published between September 1st, 2020 and September 30th, 2021.

Read the full list of the 2022 Grammy's nominees in their 86 categories here.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
grammys
las vegas
awards

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Music

Glass Marcano conducted the Cartagena Symphony Orchestra in the concert "The Colors of Colombia" during the Classical Music Festival held in the city. Photo: Courtesy of Cartagena Music Festival 
Glass Marcano, the Orchestra conductor that Listens to Rap
The rapper Guaynaa. File image.
Guaynaa suffers a serious accident in Los Angeles
Frame from Don Omar's new video, "Sincero".
'Sincero,' the new music video from Don Omar
Rosalía will release "Motomami" this 2022.
Social media reacts to Rosalía's new song teaser
AL DIA News
AL DIA News