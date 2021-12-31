Gilberto Santa Rosa ends 2021 with COVID

Over the last few weeks, the Omicron variant has been spreading rapidly, infecting our closest friends and many Hollywood personalities.

On Dec. 31, the "Caballero de la Salsa" Gilberto Santa Rosa will ring in the new year with COVID, hoping to get better and that the pandemic ends soon.

Three days ago, the Puerto Rican singer was performing in Cali. For work reasons, Santa Rosa was tested almost daily, and on Thursday, Dec. 30, he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Gilberto is fine and we know he will recover very soon," said manager Rafo Muñiz in a statement.

The salsa singer will not be able to participate in a special event to bid farewell to the year in San Juan. Santa Rosa, 59, along with Daddy Yankee, was one of the confirmed artists for the New Year's Eve party in the Puerto Rico Convention District for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.

In addition to Santa Rosa, the group Limi-T 21, won't have Javier Bermudez, one of its vocalists, for the same reason. On Thursday, the positivity rate exceeded 30% on the island. The Health Department reported three deaths and 5,808 infections.