Fourth annual Jazz Philadelphia Summit to be held November 5-6

Jazz Philadelphia seeks to build-up and leverage Philadelphia’s already rich jazz and musical legacy.

The organization prioritizes connection between community and musicians. Jazz Philadelphia does this through building a healthy and sustainable jazz community.

To keep up that mission, Jazz Philadelphia’s fourth annual Jazz Philadelphia Summit will be held this coming weekend, from Nov. 5-6.

This year will be a hybrid event, and honor those involved as musicians, advocates, students, presenters, teachers, and audiences.

This year’s theme is “Awakening.”

“Awakening,” as a theme for Jazz Philadelphia, represents an awakening to the need to care for oneself physically, mentally, and emotionally and spiritually.

Jazz Philadelphia also believes in the need for mutual aid and support behind new arts programs.

The organization hopes to invoke the essence of John Coltrane’s work, the concept of turning oneself over to the “wonder of the universe,” with this year’s programming.

Jazz Philadelphia has shared through their website some thoughts on this year’s summit:

“We want everyone who believes in the spirit of jazz, the spirit of music, and the spirit of art to feel welcome, inspired, and nourished at this event. We welcome the artists, dancers, listeners, actors, dreamers, musicians and others who believe in its power. We welcome you.”

Jazz Philadelphia declared this past August that the summit will be held regardless of the pandemic’s state, through the belief that music’s spirit cannot be stopped even when stages are empty.

Along with their new hybrid and online conference platform, Jazz Philadelphia will also be holding an in-person Homecoming Jam on the night of Nov. 5.

The organization will be using a pay-what-you-will model this year, as they have in past years.

For more information on the fourth annual Jazz Philadelphia Summit, visit here.