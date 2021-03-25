Advertisement

Flaco Jiménez is recognized by the U.S. Library of Congress

The Library of Congress has added Flaco Jiménez to its list of 25 musical treasures.

Renowned accordionist and six-time Grammy Award winner Leonardo Flaco Jimenez has been included with his album Partners on the Library of Congress' list of 25 musical treasures that should be preserved for their historical and cultural significance.

Flaco Jiménez is the only Latin musician on this year's list and joins colleagues recognized in previous years such as Carlos Santana, Fabia All-Stars, Tito Puente Linda Ronstadt, Selena and Gloria Estefan, among others.

The 82-year-old musician recalled in an interview shared by the Library that "people considered my music as cantina music, it was not respected. The accordion was considered something of a joke. I respect everyone who helped me with this album, and I am flattered by this recognition." Partners, his bilingual album released in 1992, was a collaboration with musicians such as Stephen Stills, Linda Ronstadt, Ry Cooder, Emmylou Harris and Los Lobos.

The Mexican-American atrtist primarily plays conjunto, a genre that relies heavily on accordion and bajo sexto. He began playing in Texas, where he was born, under the influence of his father and grandfather, great Tejano-style musicians. The inclusion of his album in the Library's collection is another well-deserved award in his career, along with the Grammy, Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award and Tejano Music Awards he has accumulated over the years.

